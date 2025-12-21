ETV Bharat / bharat

Lt Col Posted In Defence Production Department, Private Person Held in Bribery Case; Rs 2.23 Crore Cash Seized

Bengaluru/New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday arrested Lieutenant Colonel Deepak Kumar Sharma, posted in Department of Defence Production under the Defence Ministry, for alleged taking Rs 3 lakh in bribe from a Bengaluru-based company, officials said.

According to the CBI, Lieutenant Colonel Sharma was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a Bengaluru-based company. The case was registered on December 19, 2025, based on reliable source information, on charges of criminal conspiracy and bribery.

CBI had registered the case against Sharma, deputy planning officer, International Cooperation and Exports, Department of Defence Productions and his wife, Colonel Kajal Bali, CO, 16 Infantry Division Ordnance Unit (DOU), Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

It was alleged that Sharma “habitually indulges in corrupt and illegal activities” in criminal conspiracy with representatives of various private companies dealing in defence products manufacturing, export, etc, the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.