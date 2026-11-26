ETV Bharat / bharat

Kuldeep Kapoor, Who Lured Nepali Woman To China With Job Promise, Arrested By CBI

Representtaional image ( IANS )

New Delhi: In a breakthrough in a seven-year-old case involving the alleged illegal recruitment and transportation of workers to China, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Kuldeep alias Kuldeep Kapoor from Binauli Road in Baraut, Uttar Pradesh, the agency said.

A proclaimed offender, Kuldeep had allegedly lured a Nepali woman with promises of a lucrative job abroad before she landed in the custody of Chinese Police. The accused was apprehended following a targeted operation based on intelligence inputs developed by the investigating agency.

According to the CBI, the case dates back to July 7, 2017, when an FIR was registered against Kuldeep, Roshan Fernando and others following a complaint alleging that they had fraudulently recruited a woman by promising her employment in China. The accused allegedly collected Rs 1 lakh from the victim in instalments before sending her to China along with several other persons. "However, what was promised as an employment opportunity reportedly turned into a nightmare when the woman began working at a manufacturing factory and was subsequently apprehended by Chinese Police on March 14, 2017. Following intervention by officials of the Indian Embassy in China, the woman and other individuals were repatriated," the agency said.