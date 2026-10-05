ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests Its Constable, Lawyer In Rs 6 Lakh Bribery Case

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a constable posted at its Bank Security and Fraud Branch (BS&FB) here and a lawyer in an alleged Rs 6 lakh bribery case in a counter-graft operation conducted by the agency, officials said Monday.

The CBI action came after it received inputs that Jay Kumar Singh, Constable (GD), posted at BS&FB, in connivance with a middleman had demanded illegal gratification of Rs 20 lakh from Kolkata-based businessmen Ram Chandra Daga and his son Basant Daga by implicating them in a case, the officials said.

The central agency launched a surveillance operation on the constable's illicit activities as part of its "zero tolerance" policy towards corruption and its counter-graft mechanism within the organisation, they said. It registered an FIR against six individuals including its constable, the businessmen, middleman and others under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and BNS.

According to the CBI FIR, Singh allegedly visited Kolkata on September 21 on "an official visit" and met Ram Chandra Daga, claiming to have information about alleged illegal activities carried out by the latter and others.