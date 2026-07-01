ETV Bharat / bharat

Bribery Case: CBI Arrests IPS Officer Deepak Gahlawat

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested IPS officer Deepak Gahlawat in connection with an alleged Rs three crore bribery case linked to its probe into a fake drug manufacturing racket, officials said on Wednesday.

Gahlawat, who was posted as a regional director in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) at the time of the alleged offence, is accused of assuring a Puducherry-based businessman a favourable outcome in the CBI investigation by using his purported influence over agency officials in return for the bribe, they said.