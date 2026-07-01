ETV Bharat / bharat

Bribery Case: CBI Arrests IPS Officer Deepak Gahlawat

CBI arrests IPS officer Deepak Gahlawat in connection with an alleged Rs three crore bribery case linked into a fake drug manufacturing racket

CBI arrest IPS officer
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 1, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested IPS officer Deepak Gahlawat in connection with an alleged Rs three crore bribery case linked to its probe into a fake drug manufacturing racket, officials said on Wednesday.

Gahlawat, who was posted as a regional director in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) at the time of the alleged offence, is accused of assuring a Puducherry-based businessman a favourable outcome in the CBI investigation by using his purported influence over agency officials in return for the bribe, they said.

The case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) trap operation conducted in June, during which Delhi Police Crime Branch Inspector Pradeep Singh and an alleged middleman, Rajkumar, were arrested. The agency had also registered an FIR against Singh, Rajkumar and businessman N Raja in the case.

Also Read

  1. Haryana Pollution Board Scam: CBI Arrests IAS Officer Pradeep Kumar In Alleged Fund Misappropriation Case
  2. DVAC Registers Case Against Former Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru In Bribery Case

TAGGED:

CBI ARREST IPS DEEPAK GAHLAWAT
IPS DEEPAK GAHLAWAT BRIBERY CASE
CBI ARREST IPS OFFICER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.