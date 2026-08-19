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CBI Arrests Internal Financial Advisor Of I&B Ministry For Graft

CBI arrested an internal financial advisor for allegedly accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe for clearing a renewal file of a private company

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By PTI

Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a deputy controller of accounts posted in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry as internal financial advisor (IFA) for allegedly accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe through his wife for clearing a renewal file of a private company handled by him, officials said Wednesday.

It is alleged that Sandeep, an officer of the 2020 batch of Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from a businessman for processing the renewal file, they said.

"After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant to expeditiously process the renewal file for the private company's contract, which was pending before him," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency laid a trap on Tuesday and caught the accused officer for accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh through his wife, the spokesperson said.

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CBI ARREST IB MINISTRY OFFICIAL
INFORMATION BROADCASTING MINISTRY
INTERNAL FINANCIAL ADVISOR
CBI

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