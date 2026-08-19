ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests Internal Financial Advisor Of I&B Ministry For Graft

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a deputy controller of accounts posted in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry as internal financial advisor (IFA) for allegedly accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe through his wife for clearing a renewal file of a private company handled by him, officials said Wednesday.

It is alleged that Sandeep, an officer of the 2020 batch of Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from a businessman for processing the renewal file, they said.