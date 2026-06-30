ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Pollution Board Scam: CBI Arrests IAS Officer Pradeep Kumar In Alleged Fund Misappropriation Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Pardeep Kumar, IAS, the then Member Secretary, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), in connection with alleged misappropriation of government funds from the account of HSPCB maintained with the Sector-32, Chandigarh Branch of IDFC First Bank.

According to the CBI spokesperson, investigation has revealed that the actions of Pardeep Kumar, the then Member Secretary, had alleged direct nexus with the fraud. He himself handled the entire investment related work at his level. Funds for fixed deposits were sent to IDFC First bank far in excess of the prescribed limits. For creating the fixed deposits, the funds of HSPCB were first transferred into an account opened at IDFC First Bank, Sector–32 Branch, Chandigarh.

"Surprisingly there is no record which the department could produce with regard to opening of this account. The conspiracy was so deep that the account got opened without any approvals and funds transferred into the account in the name of creating fixed deposits," stated the probe agency.

CBI's investigation conducted so far revealed that "no fixed deposits" were created in this bank. Instead, "fraudulent debit transactions were carried out from this account, resulting in the misappropriation of government funds and causing a net loss of approximately Rs169 crore to the Government of Haryana," the probe agency claimed.

This represents the single largest financial loss suffered by any of the affected government departments of Haryana in the overall scam, CBI said.

"Pardeep Kumar had been evading investigation for some time and was not joining the investigation despite repeated efforts. He was arrested after CBI successfully traced his whereabouts," the spokesperson stated.