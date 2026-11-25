CBI Nabs Bihar Top Official Taking Rs 3 Lakh Bribe In Lucknow
Officials said Ramesh Kumar hails from Uttar Pradesh, and searches are underway at the premises linked to him in Lucknow and Raebareli.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 25, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Ramesh Kumar, the Registrar of Companies-cum-Special Liquidator (ROC-cum-OL) of Bihar, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in Lucknow.
According to CBI officials, the arrest was made from posh Vrindavan locality of Uttar Pradesh's capital city following a complaint by the owner of a company dealing in scrap.
Ramesh had allegedly interfered in official work and demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the company's owner, following which the latter approached the CBI. Subsequently, the agency laid a trap and caught him red-handed. The arrested ROC-cum-OL of Bihar is currently being questioned by CBI officials. He will be produced before the CBI Special Court in Lucknow.
Officials said Ramesh hails from Uttar Pradesh, and searches are underway at the premises linked to him in Lucknow and Raebareli. CBI officials said detailed information about the trap case would be made public later. Sources in the CBI added that the incident was related to a tender and contract involving scrap, and the investigation is focusing on the accused's role in the matter.
Ramesh was transferred to Patna as ROC-cum-OL around mid-2025 and had been working there since then. Subordinate officers in his office said they had received information about his arrest from various sources but were awaiting official communication from their headquarters.
The ROC-cum-OL is a dual-role statutory office established by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) under the Companies Act, 2013. It oversees the entire lifecycle of a company, from its incorporation (registration) to its closure through liquidation or winding up.
While major metropolitan cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have separate offices for these functions, the Union government has merged them into a single office in several places, including Patna (Bihar), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Cuttack (Odisha), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) to streamline administration.
Also Read:
CBI Recovers Cash And Ornaments Worth Rs 1.86 Crore From House Of Haryana CGST Superintendent Arrested In Bribery Case