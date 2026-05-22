CBI Arrests Another Key Accused In NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case
CBI said that the accused was involved in the NEET UG 2026 Examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested another key accused, identified as Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, in connection with the alleged leak of Physics questions in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. So far, 11 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar.
According to the CBI spokesperson, the probe agency identified another key accused who was the source for the alleged leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination Physics questions. “Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, presently working in Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala, Pune in Maharashtra, was arrested after thorough interrogation by CBI,” the spokesperson claimed.
“She was involved in the NEET UG 2026 Examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert so she had complete access to the Physics question papers,” the Spokesperson stated.
During April 2026, she had shared some of the questions of the NEET UG 2026 Examination pertaining to Physics subject with co-accused Manisha Mandhare (already arrested on May 16). The questions she shared have tallied with the physics questions of NEET UG 2026 Examination Paper sets, the probe agency said.
In this case, CBI searched at various locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, Laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is underway, the CBI added.
Notably, the CBI registered the case on May 12, based on the written complaint given by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, pertaining to the alleged paper leak of the NEET-UG 2026 Examination. Immediately after registration of the case, special teams were formed, and searches were conducted at various locations across the country, and several suspects were picked up and interrogated.
Investigation is continuing with the special teams, and the investigation conducted so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of the question papers. The middlemen involved in mobilising the students who paid lakhs of rupees to attend the special coaching classes where the questions which would come in the NEET UG-2026 exam were shared have also been identified and arrested, the probe agency said.
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