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CBI Arrests Another Key Accused In NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested another key accused, identified as Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, in connection with the alleged leak of Physics questions in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. So far, 11 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar.

According to the CBI spokesperson, the probe agency identified another key accused who was the source for the alleged leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination Physics questions. “Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, presently working in Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala, Pune in Maharashtra, was arrested after thorough interrogation by CBI,” the spokesperson claimed.

“She was involved in the NEET UG 2026 Examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert so she had complete access to the Physics question papers,” the Spokesperson stated.

During April 2026, she had shared some of the questions of the NEET UG 2026 Examination pertaining to Physics subject with co-accused Manisha Mandhare (already arrested on May 16). The questions she shared have tallied with the physics questions of NEET UG 2026 Examination Paper sets, the probe agency said.