CBI Arrests 2 Proclaimed Offenders Wanted For Over Decade

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested two proclaimed offenders who were on the run for more than a decade in separate cases of financial fraud, officials said Sunday.

Tamanna Chakma alias Tamie May was convicted along with 22 other accused on May 17, 2024 in a 14-year-old case in which the agency had booked UP Mishra, the then zonal manager, NPCC Ltd, Silchar (Assam) and five others, based on a complaint in the matter of alleged misappropriation of compensation bills. The trial went on for nearly 12 years.

"During trial proceedings, the accused Tamanna Chakma failed to appear before the Trial Court and therefore an Arrest Warrant was issued by Ld. Trial Court. Further, persistent and sustained efforts were made to trace the accused during the course of Trial, however, she remained untraceable," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

Chakma did not appear before the trial court even after the pronouncement of the judgment, she said. Subsequently, based on inputs collected during field verification, physical surveillance and thorough CDR analysis, Chakma was detained by CBI's Shillong team on Saturday from the Geeta Nagar police station area of Guwahati, Assam, she said.