ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Approaches Delhi HC Against Rouse Avenue Court's Acquital Of Kejriwal And Others In Excise Policy case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, right, and party leader Manish Sisodia show victory sign during a press conference after getting a clean chit in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal and 21 others in the politically-charged liquor-policy case. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday approached the Delhi High Court after Rouse Avenue court discharged former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the Excise Policy case by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of the Central probe agency told ETV Bharat, "The CBI has approached the High Court over the matter."

Earlier in the day, following the court's decision to discharge the liquor policy case against Kejriwal, the AAP has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP apologise to the country.

Senior AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh said the verdict has exposed the failed conspiracy to defame Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders. He stated that PM Modi and Amit Shah could not tolerate the improvements in Delhi's schools, hospitals, and public services, and therefore orchestrated a campaign to tarnish the party’s image.

"A false case had been filed against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders, and the court has now cleared them of all charges," he said.