CBI Approaches Delhi HC Against Rouse Avenue Court's Acquital Of Kejriwal And Others In Excise Policy case
Following the court's decision to discharge the liquor policy case against Kejriwal, the AAP has demanded that PM Modi apologise to the country.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday approached the Delhi High Court after Rouse Avenue court discharged former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the Excise Policy case by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of the Central probe agency told ETV Bharat, "The CBI has approached the High Court over the matter."
Earlier in the day, following the court's decision to discharge the liquor policy case against Kejriwal, the AAP has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP apologise to the country.
Senior AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh said the verdict has exposed the failed conspiracy to defame Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders. He stated that PM Modi and Amit Shah could not tolerate the improvements in Delhi's schools, hospitals, and public services, and therefore orchestrated a campaign to tarnish the party’s image.
"A false case had been filed against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders, and the court has now cleared them of all charges," he said.
Singh alleged AAP leaders were jailed and made to suffer in prison, while their families and supporters endured hardship.
"The verdict proves that a dangerous, conspiratorial, scheming, and dictatorial person is ruling the country, and his name is Narendra Modi,” Singh added.
He further statedthat PM Modi hatched a deep conspiracy to damage the image of the country's most popular and honest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and its most capable and honest Education Minister Manish Sisodia."
"PM Modi conspired to defame the country’s fastest-emerging honest political party." he said
The PM is an obstacle to the nation's progress, upliftment, and development, said Singh. "PM Modi could not bear to see how schools and hospitals in Delhi were improving, because his thinking and that of his Home Minister Amit Shah are destructive," he said.
