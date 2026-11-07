ETV Bharat / bharat

CBFC Urged To Deny Certification To 'Suryaa' Over 'Justification Of Violence' Against Doctors

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to refuse certification to the upcoming Hindi film 'Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak', alleging that its teaser glorifies violence against doctors.

In a representation to the CBFC chairperson dated November 4, IMA national president Dr Anilkumar J Nayak said the film, starring Sunny Deol and Ravi Kishan, attributes corruption to doctors as a class and presents assaulting doctors and hospital personnel inside a hospital as a "justified and heroic act."

Directed by M Padmakumar, the film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on November 20. Its official teaser was released on YouTube on October 19.

The IMA said the teaser contains dialogues alleging that doctors charge exorbitant amounts, conduct unnecessary tests and accept commissions instead of writing prescriptions.

"Doctors don't write prescriptions; they write their commissions," the lead character says in the teaser, according to the representation.

It also objects to scenes showing the lead character physically assaulting doctors, nursing staff and hospital personnel inside a hospital, claiming that such acts are presented as heroic and justified.

"The Film is likely to incite the commission of offences against doctors and other healthcare professionals, is against the interests of public order, involves defamation of registered medical practitioners as a body, and glorifies and justifies violence against doctors," the representation said.

The association cited incidents of attacks on healthcare professionals across the country, including the stabbing death of a 22-year-old intern, Dr Vandana Das, in Kerala in May 2023, the assault on a doctor at a hospital in Kozhikode in October 2025 and attacks on resident doctors in Aligarh and Mumbai this year.

It also cited a survey of 1,566 healthcare workers by experts from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, reported in May 2026, which found that 58.2 per cent of them felt unsafe at their workplace and 78.4 per cent had faced threats while on duty.