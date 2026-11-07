CBFC Urged To Deny Certification To 'Suryaa' Over 'Justification Of Violence' Against Doctors
The IMA said the teaser contains dialogues alleging that doctors charge exorbitant amounts, conduct unnecessary tests and accept commissions instead of writing prescriptions.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 2:51 AM IST|
Updated : November 7, 2026 at 2:59 AM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to refuse certification to the upcoming Hindi film 'Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak', alleging that its teaser glorifies violence against doctors.
In a representation to the CBFC chairperson dated November 4, IMA national president Dr Anilkumar J Nayak said the film, starring Sunny Deol and Ravi Kishan, attributes corruption to doctors as a class and presents assaulting doctors and hospital personnel inside a hospital as a "justified and heroic act."
Directed by M Padmakumar, the film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on November 20. Its official teaser was released on YouTube on October 19.
The IMA said the teaser contains dialogues alleging that doctors charge exorbitant amounts, conduct unnecessary tests and accept commissions instead of writing prescriptions.
"Doctors don't write prescriptions; they write their commissions," the lead character says in the teaser, according to the representation.
It also objects to scenes showing the lead character physically assaulting doctors, nursing staff and hospital personnel inside a hospital, claiming that such acts are presented as heroic and justified.
"The Film is likely to incite the commission of offences against doctors and other healthcare professionals, is against the interests of public order, involves defamation of registered medical practitioners as a body, and glorifies and justifies violence against doctors," the representation said.
The association cited incidents of attacks on healthcare professionals across the country, including the stabbing death of a 22-year-old intern, Dr Vandana Das, in Kerala in May 2023, the assault on a doctor at a hospital in Kozhikode in October 2025 and attacks on resident doctors in Aligarh and Mumbai this year.
It also cited a survey of 1,566 healthcare workers by experts from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, reported in May 2026, which found that 58.2 per cent of them felt unsafe at their workplace and 78.4 per cent had faced threats while on duty.
The IMA said assaults on doctors by patients, relatives and attendants are a recurring feature of Indian hospitals and that the potential of the film to incite violence must be assessed in the prevailing conditions.
It argued that violence in hospitals affects the community at large as attacks can disrupt medical services, endanger patients awaiting treatment and create an atmosphere of fear among healthcare workers.
The association said the film violates Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, which prohibits certification of films that are against public order, involve defamation, or are likely to incite the commission of an offence.
It also cited the revised Guidelines for Certification of Films for Public Exhibition issued on September 16, arguing that the film violates provisions prohibiting glorification or justification of violence, depiction of visuals likely to incite offences and content involving defamation of an individual or a body of individuals.
The IMA said the film's "objectionable" content forms its core theme and cannot be removed through mere excisions.It requested the CBFC to exhibit the film before IMA representatives and allow a medical expert nominated by the association to view it along with the examining committee.
The association also sought an opportunity to be heard before any certification decision is taken and urged the board to refer the film to a revising committee if the examining committee recommends certification.
The IMA said the film had not been submitted to the CBFC for certification as of October 22, according to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
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