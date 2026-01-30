CBFC Files Caveat In SC In 'Jana Nayagan' Release Case
The Madras High Court had set aside the order of a single judge that directed the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to the movie.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 30, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with the release of actor Vijay-starrer Tamil film "Jana Nayagan".
A caveat is filed by a litigant in the high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.
The Madras High Court, earlier this week, had set aside the order of a single judge that directed the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to the movie.
The matter had come up before a bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Muruga, who stated that the single judge, Justice P T Asha, should have given time to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for filing counter affidavit.
The High Court also granted liberty to the producer of the film to approach the single judge for early disposal of the case. "A single judge is at liberty to decide whether the decision taken to refer the matter to the revising panel is correct or not on 'Jana Nayagan'," the High Court observed.
The ruling virtually makes the fate of the film, originally slated for a Pongal release earlier this month, uncertain. The film is stated to be Vijay's last, ahead of his full-fledged political entry.
The Bench on January 20 reserved orders on the appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification, against an order passed by Justice Asha, after hearing elaborate arguments from both sides.
