CBFC Files Caveat In SC In 'Jana Nayagan' Release Case

Actor Vijay at the Audio Launch of his movie Jana Nayagan in Malaysia. ( X@KvnProductions )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with the release of actor Vijay-starrer Tamil film "Jana Nayagan".

A caveat is filed by a litigant in the high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.

The Madras High Court, earlier this week, had set aside the order of a single judge that directed the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to the movie.

The matter had come up before a bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Muruga, who stated that the single judge, Justice P T Asha, should have given time to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for filing counter affidavit.