ETV Bharat / bharat

CBC Undertakes Structural Transformation Of 700-Plus Training Institutions For Government Employees

New Delhi: A structural transformation of over 700 training institutions to train government employees across the country is currently underway under the guidance of the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), its chairperson, S Radha Chauhan, said on Monday.

In an interview with PTI, Chauhan said that the CBC has mapped the roles performed by public servants across more than 90 ministries and departments of the government of India and developed capacity-building plans aligned to those roles.

She said that over 700 training institutions were mapped, following which the CBC launched the Unified New-Age National Training Institutions (UNNATI) initiative to support their continuous evolution and improvement.

The initiative is based on the "Bharatiya ethos" of collective effort, knowledge sharing, and collaborative growth.

"We did not even realise that there were more than 700 training institutions across the country. All of them conduct training programmes, but largely operate independently. Through UNNATI, we are bringing them onto a common platform where they can connect, collaborate, and learn from one another. Institutional resources, expertise, and knowledge can be shared and utilised more effectively," Chauhan said.

She said these individual institutions, no matter how big or small, may have limitations in terms of infrastructure, faculty, subject matter expertise, or specialised courses, but collectively they possess immense strength.

UNNATI seeks to unlock this potential by enabling institutions to share facilities such as studios and conference halls, collaborate through faculty and subject matter expert pools, and exchange training programmes and knowledge resources.

Chauhan, a former secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), said that by the end of June, all 700-plus institutions are expected to be onboarded onto the dedicated UNNATI portal.