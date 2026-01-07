ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh kg Narcotics Worth Rs 1,980 Crore in 2025, Conviction Rate Rises to 66.8%

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said it seized 1,33,965 kilograms of narcotic drugs worth approximately Rs 1,980 crore in 2025. The agency also arrested 994 drug traffickers, including 25 foreign nationals, in connection with 447 cases during the year.

According to official data, the NCB secured convictions of 265 drug offenders in 131 cases. This makes a conviction rate of 66.8 percent in 2025, up from 60.8 percent in 2024.

Of the total convicts, 39 were awarded the maximum sentence of 20 years, while 210 others received sentences ranging between 10 and 20 years. Courts also imposed fines totalling Rs 3.3 crore. The convicted offenders included nine foreign nationals, the agency said.

The NCB said it intensified multi-dimensional operations against drug trafficking through coordinated national and international efforts, which lead to major seizures of synthetic drugs and illegal pharmaceuticals.

Under Operation Crystal Fortress, the agency seized 328 kilograms of high-quality methamphetamine in Delhi. Operation Ketamelon led to the busting of one of India’s largest darknet drug syndicates. It also resulted in the seizure of 1,127 LSD blots, 131.66 grams of ketamine and cryptocurrency worth Rs 70 lakh.

In Operation Med Max, the NCB dismantled an international pharmaceutical trafficking network operating across four continents and more than 10 countries. The probe began with the seizure of 3.7 kilograms of tramadol in Delhi and bursted an India-based network supplying controlled medicines to the US, Europe and Australia through encrypted platforms, drop-shipping models, and cryptocurrency.