ETV Bharat / bharat

Cauvery River Dispute: SC Dismisses Tamil Nadu Plea For Release Of Additional Water By Karnataka

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the two applications filed by Tamil Nadu seeking directions to Karnataka to release 11 TMC of water in the Cauvery River.

Before pronouncing the order on behalf of the bench, Justice Nath noted that Tamil Nadu had filed a third application in the matter today. “You have filed another application today. The state of Tamil Nadu has a lot of excess funds…”, said Justice Nath, while dismissing two applications by Tamil Nadu. “Today, we will dismiss the third application…”, said Justice Nath, in a lighter vein, and added, regarding the listing of the third application by Tamil Nadu, “On joint request made by counsel of both states. List after one week.”

Tamil Nadu had argued that there is a shortfall of 11.719 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) in the flows due to it at Billigundulu, the inter-State border measuring point, up to October 6. The state government informed the apex court that Karnataka was withholding water despite having sufficient reserves.

On October 12, the bench reserved its decision on a fresh application by the Tamil Nadu government, seeking directions to Karnataka to clear the backlog of 11 TMC of Cauvery water as of October 7 immediately and ensure the same at the rate of 1.3 TMC per day within 10 days at Billigundulu, a key water-measuring station on the banks of the river along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.