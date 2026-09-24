ETV Bharat / bharat

Cauvery Water Dispute: Tamil Nadu Tells SC Karnataka Usurping All Waters As CWRC, CWMA Stand Idle

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government contended before the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) are not addressing its deficit regarding water release, and it is a very sensitive issue because Karnataka is usurping all the water, thereby depriving Tamil Nadu.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and A G Masih. During the hearing on the Cauvery river water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, arguments were made about crop failure, monsoon deficit, and the drought situation.

The bench asked the Karnataka government to respond to Tamil Nadu’s application for the release of its share of water, and added that Tamil Nadu has raised the deficit issue, on which the CWMA should be allowed to take a call. Senior advocates C S Vaidyanathan and Shyam Divan appeared on behalf of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, respectively.

During the hearing, Tamil Nadu’s counsel contended that according to them, there is a 20 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) shortfall, and that CWRC and CWMA are not addressing the deficit.

Vaidyanathan argued, “The monsoon has receded. Today, there can't be any more rainfall and they [Karnataka] have water in their reservoirs. According to me, their water requirement for irrigation is only about 16 TMC and… in February, at the close of last year's crop season, [they had] 81 TMC of water in the reservoir. What they did was, the storage came down to 33.757 TMC as of May 31, that is, they planted a summer crop... They have reduced the storage by 50 TMC in reservoirs by growing a summer crop… We are faced with a situation... I have lost the first crop, Kuruvai crop…” The bench was also informed that Tamil Nadu had lost a late Kharif crop due to a lack of water.

The bench asked TN’s counsel, “Basically, you are challenging the September 8 decision of the CWRC and CWMA. Is the allocation made by these two orders not adequate…?”