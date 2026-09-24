Cauvery Water Dispute: Tamil Nadu Tells SC Karnataka Usurping All Waters As CWRC, CWMA Stand Idle
The bench said TN has raised the deficit issue, so CWMA should take a call, and scheduled a further hearing on October 12.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 24, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government contended before the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) are not addressing its deficit regarding water release, and it is a very sensitive issue because Karnataka is usurping all the water, thereby depriving Tamil Nadu.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and A G Masih. During the hearing on the Cauvery river water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, arguments were made about crop failure, monsoon deficit, and the drought situation.
The bench asked the Karnataka government to respond to Tamil Nadu’s application for the release of its share of water, and added that Tamil Nadu has raised the deficit issue, on which the CWMA should be allowed to take a call. Senior advocates C S Vaidyanathan and Shyam Divan appeared on behalf of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, respectively.
During the hearing, Tamil Nadu’s counsel contended that according to them, there is a 20 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) shortfall, and that CWRC and CWMA are not addressing the deficit.
Vaidyanathan argued, “The monsoon has receded. Today, there can't be any more rainfall and they [Karnataka] have water in their reservoirs. According to me, their water requirement for irrigation is only about 16 TMC and… in February, at the close of last year's crop season, [they had] 81 TMC of water in the reservoir. What they did was, the storage came down to 33.757 TMC as of May 31, that is, they planted a summer crop... They have reduced the storage by 50 TMC in reservoirs by growing a summer crop… We are faced with a situation... I have lost the first crop, Kuruvai crop…” The bench was also informed that Tamil Nadu had lost a late Kharif crop due to a lack of water.
The bench asked TN’s counsel, “Basically, you are challenging the September 8 decision of the CWRC and CWMA. Is the allocation made by these two orders not adequate…?”
Vaidyanathan argued that the bench must pass an order regarding the shortfall, and why that is not being addressed, and they are not passing an order in the tribunal. The bench asked the Karnataka government to file its reply on the application filed by Tamil Nadu.
Divan argued that there are directions issued by CWMA, which monitors the situation on a regular basis, and they are doing it every 15 days. “Whatever directions have been passed, despite this being a drought year, it is becoming impossible for us to comply, but considering the larger perspective, we have taken it on the chin. We have been releasing the water. So much so that there is an excess amount compared to the CWMA, which has been released,” argued Divan.
He said in the last 15 days, there was some excess and some deficit. The bench observed that Karnataka has been releasing 6,000 cusecs, and Tamil Nadu is arguing only about the deficit.
“In the present year, we are facing a terrible drought… Both parties are being heard over there (CWMA)… This a 15-day periodic monitoring and the upper riparian state is complying with the order…. This matter really deserves to be closed… As far as Karnataka is concerned, there is very little likelihood of further rain and precipitation… However, they have the advantage of the northeast monsoon, which serves the state of Tamil Nadu,” said Divan. Divan urged the bench that this matter should not move forward.
The bench said Tamil Nadu has raised the deficit issue, so CWMA should be allowed to take a call. Vaidyanathan said it is a very sensitive issue and that Karnataka is usurping all the water, depriving Tamil Nadu.
The bench scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 12.
Also Read:
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- Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Vijay Releases Mettur Dam Water For Cauvery Delta Irrigation, Makes Surprise Visit To The Farmer's home
- Cauvery Dispute: Tamil Nadu Can Raise Water Share Grievance Before CWMA, Says Supreme Court