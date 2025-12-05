ETV Bharat / bharat

Cautious Approach Taken On Data Localisation Commitments Under India-UK Trade Pact

New Delhi: The India-UK free trade agreement has provisions for review for cross-border data flows and localisation to keep the commitments aligned with evolving requirements of Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said that a considered and cautious approach has been taken regarding data-localisation commitments under the framework of the India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

At present, he said, there are no data-localisation articles or provisions in the CETA signed with the UK.

"However, the agreement has provisions for review for cross-border data flows and data localisation to keep the commitments aligned with evolving requirements of Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025, as needed," he said.