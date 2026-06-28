ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyber Expert Warns: ‘Verify Messages And Apps To Avoid Losing Money To Fraudsters’

Sahu said that cybercriminals create a halo effect by giving some information about the victim, and then they intimidate and threaten him or her. This mode is used for ‘digital arrest', where victims are blackmailed by creating a psychological effect.

“Our social structure is such that people are afraid to report to the police station. Some are not able to tell their family, relatives or even their friends. They keep giving money after getting trapped,” he explained.

The third type of fraud listed by him is that of extortion, which is less reported. Cyber ​​fraudsters talk to lonely or middle-aged people through Facebook or other social media and try to blackmail the victim by making fake videos.

He also warned of frauds being committed in the garb of parcel delivery where family members pay cash on delivery without checking whether a person has ordered something online or not.

“What happens is that once you install the app, cyber criminals take control of your entire mobile along with the data. After that, any SMS you receive, including OTPs, comes under their control. They start stealing data from your mobile and empty your entire bank account,” Sahu explained.

He warned people of the most common frauds through Android Package Kit (APK) files sent on Android phones that are supposed to be related to various government services, like updating a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card or licence requiring an update. Thinking it is sent by the government, people fall for it and start entering their data into the app and install it, he added.

In a chat with ETV Bharat's Ritesh Tamboli, Sahu listed out certain steps that can help avoid cyber fraud with special emphasis on verifying and cross-validating what is being told or offered.

Raipur: With cyber ​​fraud on the rise and people continue to lose large amounts of hard-earned money to the fraudsters, cyber expert Mohit Sahu warns people to be cautious and verify any messages or apps before sharing personal information, especially involving government services and payments.

“Cybercriminals send you the details in advance. When a person thinks that the sender knows everything, he himself starts telling the rest of the details. The sender does this by posing as a bank officer or a customs officer or a cop. By doing this, cybercriminals carry out their fraud in different ways,” he added.

He pointed out that the biggest drawback among the victims is that they do not verify and cross-validate what is being told to them. “When they get a link, a parcel, a phone call or an SMS, they do not always verify it. They do not even cross-verify it. They either give their data to the fraudster or directly download the APK file. You make a mistake with the first click. You get trapped after accepting the first call,” he said.

Talking about the methods being used by the fraudsters, Sahu said that the most prominent is the APK file that is followed by the digital arrest. Then there is the fraud where people don’t do anything, but their money is gone from their accounts. This is linked to the theft of data linked to the Aadhar card, which is used to syphon off money from Aadhaar-enabled bank accounts.

On being asked how to avoid UPI and QR code scams, he said in such frauds, the criminals often lure them with the plea that they want to send them money and ask the victim to enter their personal identification number (PIN). “Remember that you have to feed the PIN only while making a payment and not receiving one,” Sahu underlined.

He further advised, “If you've paid a fraudster, the first step, as the government recommends, is to connect to the cyber helpline at 1930. " When it comes to cyber fraud, the first three hours are the most important because the money being transferred needs to be blocked immediately. Blocking the phone is crucial in such situations. People often start investigating on their own without understanding. If you have even the slightest doubt about money being deducted from your account without any reason, file a complaint in 1930.”

On the repeated messages that people get about the banks never asking for a one-time password (OTP) or PIN, Sahu explained, “A security layer has been built into the banking system so that only the user has the OTP or PIN. Whenever the bank completes any transaction, you'll be asked to sign a cheque. You'll need to physically come to the bank and do it. Or, if you're talking about a digital transaction, you'll need to enter your own PIN. They'll never call and ask for it. No banking system is designed to demand your PIN. If someone asks for your PIN, you should know you're about to be scammed.”

Talking about avoiding the frauds happening through social media sites, he said that social media is full of frauds of varying levels, and people are shown advertisements with promises of quick money by investing in crypto or stocks.

“Tricks are promised to help make quick money. The fraudsters offer a trick or two, making you believe you're making money, and then convince you to download their app for the next investment,” he said. “Then one fine day you find that all the money along with the app vanishes, and you discover that the person you were talking to was fake and so was the company. People should never be lured by such advertisements,” he added.