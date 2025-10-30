ETV Bharat / bharat

Cause Of Fire Immaterial For Claims, Fire Insurance Is A Strategic Tool For Risk Management: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said fire insurance policy does not prevent fire – but it cushions the financial impact when it occurs and held that the cause of the blaze is immaterial unless triggered by the insured, and such incidents are covered under the insurance policies.

A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan made crucial observations as it upheld the claim of the company Orion Conmerx Pvt. Ltd against PSU National Insurance Co Ltd.

“This court is of the view that fire insurance is a strategic tool for risk management, asset protection and economic resilience. Fire insurance policy does not prevent fire – but it cushions the financial impact when it occurs. Keeping in view the importance of the concept of fire insurance, it is important to outline the principles governing the same”, said the apex court.

The bench said it is of the opinion that once it is established that the loss is due to fire and there is no allegation/finding of fraud or that the insured is the instigator of the fire, the cause of fire is immaterial and it will have to be assumed and presumed that the fire is accidental and falls within the ambit and scope of fire policy.

The bench said it is settled law that the contract of fire insurance is a contract to indemnify the insured against loss by fire. “The expression ‘fire’ signifies the cause of the loss and in order to determine whether in a particular case the loss is caused by fire, the following rules generally apply: a) There must be an actual fire; hence mere heating or fermentation will not be sufficient to render the insurers liable for loss occasioned thereby…”, said the bench.