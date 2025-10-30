Cause Of Fire Immaterial For Claims, Fire Insurance Is A Strategic Tool For Risk Management: SC
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said fire insurance policy does not prevent fire – but it cushions the financial impact when it occurs and held that the cause of the blaze is immaterial unless triggered by the insured, and such incidents are covered under the insurance policies.
A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan made crucial observations as it upheld the claim of the company Orion Conmerx Pvt. Ltd against PSU National Insurance Co Ltd.
“This court is of the view that fire insurance is a strategic tool for risk management, asset protection and economic resilience. Fire insurance policy does not prevent fire – but it cushions the financial impact when it occurs. Keeping in view the importance of the concept of fire insurance, it is important to outline the principles governing the same”, said the apex court.
The bench said it is of the opinion that once it is established that the loss is due to fire and there is no allegation/finding of fraud or that the insured is the instigator of the fire, the cause of fire is immaterial and it will have to be assumed and presumed that the fire is accidental and falls within the ambit and scope of fire policy.
The bench said it is settled law that the contract of fire insurance is a contract to indemnify the insured against loss by fire. “The expression ‘fire’ signifies the cause of the loss and in order to determine whether in a particular case the loss is caused by fire, the following rules generally apply: a) There must be an actual fire; hence mere heating or fermentation will not be sufficient to render the insurers liable for loss occasioned thereby…”, said the bench.
“b) There must be something on fire which ought not to have been on fire. c) There must be something in the nature of an accident, but a fire occasioned by the wilful act of a third person without the consent of the Insured, is to be regarded as accidental for the purpose of this rule. If these requisites are satisfied, any loss attributable to the fire, whether by actual burning or otherwise, is within the contract”, said the apex court.
The bench ruled that the fire that damaged the company's premises in September 2010 was accidental and covered under its fire insurance policies. “The final surveyor’s report is not conclusive with regard to the cause of fire and there is no finding leave alone any conclusion in the final Surveyor’s report that the Insured caused the fire. Accordingly, this court is of the view that in the present case, the incident of fire is an accidental fire and is an occurrence which reasonably and otherwise is an occurrence within the terms and conditions of the Insurance policies”, said the apex court.
The bench said it is of the opinion that the basis for rejecting the claim by the final surveyor and insurance company is contrary to record, untenable in law and suffers from arbitrariness and perversity. The apex court decided to dismiss the insurer's appeal and allowed Orion Conmerx's cross-appeal, directing that the firm be compensated with interest.
The dispute stemmed from the insurer's repudiation of Orion's fire-loss claim after a blaze broke out on its premises on September 25, 2010. In 2020, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) partly allowed Orion's complaint and directed the insurance company to pay
Rs 61.39 lakh with nine per cent annual interest from the date of repudiation.
