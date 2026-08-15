ETV Bharat / bharat

Catholic Body Urges Government To Withdraw FCRA Bill

New Delhi: The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), apex body of the Catholic Church in India, on Friday urged the government to withdraw the FCRA bill, as it also expressed deep concern for the Christian community facing "incidents of violence, atrocities, intimidation and mob lynching" in different parts of the country.

In a message on the eve of the 80th Independence Day, CBCI president Anthony Cardinal Poola stressed that the Christian community has "served India for generations through education, healthcare, social service and humanitarian assistance," and said the FCRA bill can hamper the institutions that are doing humanitarian service.

"India is a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic. Therefore, the question before us is not, 'Which religion is greater?' or 'Which religion should prevail?'" he said. "Our concern must be much greater: How can we uphold the dignity of every human person and build a nation where no one is left behind?" the CBCI president said.

He stressed that freedom must translate into "humanity, justice, equality and the upliftment of the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden." "At the same time, we must express our deep concern for the Christian community, which in different parts of our country has faced incidents of violence, atrocities, intimidation and mob lynching," he said.