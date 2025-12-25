ETV Bharat / bharat

Catholic Bishops' Chief Appeals To PM Modi, Amit Shah To Ensure Protection Of Christians

New Delhi: Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath on Christmas eve appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of various states to ensure strict enforcement of law and extend proactive protection to Christian communities across the country.

In a video appeal to the prime minister released by the CBCI, the Archbishop expressed "deep pain" over the "disturbing rise in attacks on Christians" and said such incidents deeply wound the spirit of India's Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion.

The Archbishop, in his appeal, said the message of Christmas, of Christmas carols and prayers is that of peace, joy, hope and harmony. "But today, as I meet you, it is with deep pain and concern that I speak over the disturbing rise in attacks on Christians in several parts of our country. During this holy Christmas season, we are pained to hear about it," the Archbishop said.

"Peaceful carol singers and faithful gathered in churches before crypts for prayer, etc., have been targeted, causing fear and distress among law-abiding citizens who seek only to celebrate their faith in peace," he said. The Archbishop said such incidents "deeply wound the spirit of our Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, which promises every Indian the freedom to worship their faith, freedom of religion, the right to worship without fear, with a heavy heart, yet with hope".

"I unequivocally condemn these acts of hatred and violence. And I respectfully urge those responsible people to take visible action against those who seek to divide our society," he said.

"I humbly and earnestly appeal to you, the leadership of India, Honourable Prime Minister Modiji, Honourable Home Minister Amit Shahji, Honourable State Leadership, Chief Ministers, and so on, to ensure the strict enforcement of law and to extend proactive protection to Christian communities across the country, so that the joyous message of Christmas, of peace, love, harmony, and goodwill may be celebrated in an atmosphere of security, harmony, and mutual respect," he said.