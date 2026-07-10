ETV Bharat / bharat

Catholic Bishops' Body Urges HM To Withdraw Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill

New Delhi: The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Friday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the recently notified rules, stressing that both be redrafted after wider consultation with stakeholders.

The CBCI submitted a memorandum to Shah, raising concerns over the proposed FCRA Bill, 2026, religious freedom, the rights of Scheduled Caste (SC) Christians and the humanitarian crisis in Manipur.

The memorandum, signed by CBCI president Cardinal Anthony Poola and CBCI secretary general Archbishop Anil Couto, was handed to Shah when the delegation met him here.

The CBCI expressed concern over the proposed amendments to the FCRA and said some of the proposed provisions could affect charitable institutions that have served poor and vulnerable communities for decades.

The Conference urged the government to withdraw the proposed Amendment Bill and the recently notified Rules. It requested that both be redrafted after wider consultation with stakeholders, a CBCI statement said.

It said any changes to the law should apply only in the future. They should not affect existing rights, legally acquired assets or ongoing charitable work. It called for independent judicial oversight in FCRA cases. It also sought safeguards before the government can take over or transfer the assets of an institution.

The memorandum said there should be a clear distinction between minor procedural lapses and serious offences. It said charitable assets should continue to be used according to the intentions of donors. The memorandum also raised concerns over various state freedom of religion Acts. It alleged that there was a continued denial of SC status to Christians and other religious minorities of SC origin under the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950.

Noting that these matters are pending before the Supreme Court, the CBCI appealed for an early hearing and final judgment. It said the delay continues to affect the dignity, equality and constitutional rights of millions of citizens and creates uncertainty among minority communities.

The CBCI also highlighted the continuing humanitarian crisis in Manipur and said thousands of farming families have lost their livelihoods. Many students have faced disruption to their education, while several families have left the state in search of safety, education and employment, the CBCI said.