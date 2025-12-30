ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: How The Conversation On Caste, Reservation And Census Changed In 2025

By Devika Kapoor

In 2025, caste, reservation and the Census made some noise, but the largest noise-maker in the room was the inclusion of caste in the Census 2027 enumeration. While no major laws were changed, the June 16, 2027, Ministry of Home Affairs notification on the Caste Census influenced the national conversation. These changes in 2025 set the stage for looking at how different institutions shaped events during the year.

Courts Guided Debate Through Implementation Questions

Most legal action focused on how states should follow earlier Supreme Court decisions. High Courts considered petitions regarding new sub-quotas, updated lists, and local body reservations.

Courts followed one main rule: Any change in reservation policy had to be backed by data. Governments needed to show proof of social and educational disadvantage before making changes.

Courts also asked whether states used new surveys or old data. This careful review slowed some changes, but led to more data being collected.

OBC Sub-Categorisation Discussions

Discussion about dividing Other Backward Classes (OBC) into sub-groups was one topic that gained attention in 2025. This was due to state reviews, court attention and political calls for a national Caste Census. People started to focus on whether the most disadvantaged OBC groups were getting reservation benefits.

To check representation in education and government jobs, several states reviewed their OBC lists. Committees looked at whether the most powerful OBC groups were getting most of the benefits.

There was no national OBC sub-quota announced in 2025, but the issue stayed active in state legislatures and courts. Governments said that dividing OBCs into groups was needed to make sure reservation benefits were shared fairly.

Decision On Caste Census Shaped National Narrative

In April, the year's biggest political move happened when the government announced that caste would be counted in the national Census. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs made this decision and it later appeared in official census notices.

For decades, India’s Census only collected data on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, not on other caste groups. The 2025 decision marks a clear change in this approach.

The government said caste data is needed to design targeted welfare programmes. Official statements explained that policies cannot be planned well without knowing the size and situation of different social groups.

After the announcement, preparations started. This included test surveys and efforts to standardise caste names across India, which has thousands of regional caste identities. Officials knew that mapping all these would be complicated.

Although the Census will take place later, the 2025 decision changed the direction of policy discussions.

Political Reactions And Public Concerns