Cash-For-Query: Lokpal Gets More Time To Decide On Sanction To File Chargesheet Against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday extended by two months the time given to the Lokpal to consider, according to law the issue of granting sanction to the CBI to file a chargesheet against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scam. A bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, however, said no further request for extension of time would be entertained.

The lawyers appearing for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said they were not opposing the Lokpal's request for extension of time by two months.

"The period of disposal is extended by two months while observing that no further request for extension of time will be entertained," the bench ordered.

On December 19, 2025, the high court set aside a November order of the Lokpal granting sanction to the CBI to file the chargesheet against Moitra and asked it to consider the issue of sanction under Section 20 of the Lokpal Act, strictly in accordance with provisions, within a period of one month.