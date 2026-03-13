ETV Bharat / bharat

Cash-For-Query Case: SC Agrees To Examine Lokpal's Plea Against Delhi HC Judgment

TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on a plea filed by the Lokpal of India challenging the Delhi High Court's judgment, which held that separate sanctions for the filing of a chargesheet and initiating prosecution are not contemplated by the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The bench also issued notice to the CBI and BJP MP and complainant Nishikant Dubey on the Lokpal’s plea against the high court order. The bench stayed part of the December 2025 order of the Delhi High Court that permitted the Lokpal to consider granting sanction to the CBI to file a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scam.

The high court in December, 2025 had set aside an order of the Lokpal granting sanction to the CBI to file a chargesheet against Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scam.

"The learned Lokpal is requested to accord its consideration for grant of sanction under Section 20 of the Lokpal Act, strictly in accordance with provisions thereof as construed hereinabove, within a period of one month from today," the high court had said in paragraph 89 of that judgment.

The apex court stayed paragraph 89 of the high court judgment while issuing notices on a batch of pleas related to the power and procedures enumerated under Section 20 of the Lokpal Act.

The apex court passed an interim order clarifying that the Lok Pal need not take a decision on sanction for prosecution as directed in paragraph 89 of the high court's order.