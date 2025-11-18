Cash-For-Query Case: Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi High Court Challenging Lokpal's Sanction To CBI
Moitra challenged the Lokpal's sanction to CBI for filing of a chargesheet against her in the cash for query case.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 12:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the Lokpal's order allowing the CBI to file a charge sheet in the alleged cash-for-query case. A bench headed by Justice Anil Kshetrapal will hear the case today.
On November 12th, the Lokpal's full bench, exercising its powers under Sections 20(7)(a) and 23(1) of the Lokpal Act, gave sanction to the CBI for filing of a chargesheet against Moitra within four weeks. In her petition, Moitra has challenged this decision of the Lokpal. Moitra stated that the Lokpal's order violates the principles of natural justice and that the Lokpal did not provide her with an opportunity to present her case before delivering its decision.
The CBI submitted its report to the Lokpal in July. The central probe agency filed an FIR against Mahua Moitra and businessman Hiranandani on March 21, 2024, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Moitra is accused of accepting bribes from Hiranandani to ask questions about Adani and also sharing her login password with Hiranandani.
She is a TMC Member of Parliament from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. Her Lok Sabha membership was terminated on December 8, 2023. The Parliamentary Ethics Committee found the allegations of Mahua Moitra asking questions for money to be true and recommended her termination.
Read More: