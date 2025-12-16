SC Agrees To Hear Justice Yashwant Varma's Plea Challenging Constitution Of Inquiry Panel
The apex court also issued notice to the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker.
By Sumit Saxena
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea by Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma challenging the constitution of an inquiry committee by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to probe corruption charges against him.
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih was hearing a plea filed by Justice Varma challenging the legality of the three-member committee constituted solely by the Lok Sabha under the procedure provided by the Judges Inquiry Act.
The inquiry committee comprises Supreme Court judge Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior Karnataka High Court advocate B V Acharya. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented Justice Verma before the bench.
The plea contended that the petitioner is assailing the action of the speaker of the Lok Sabha in unilaterally constituting a committee under Section 3(2) of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 for making an investigation into the grounds on which the petitioner's removal as a judge of the high court has been sought, as being violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.
"The above action and all consequential actions are impugned as being contrary to the peremptory prescription contained in the first proviso to Section 3(2) Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 because although notices of motion under Section 3(1) of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 were given in both houses of Parliament on the same day, the speaker constituted the committee unilaterally without awaiting admission of the motion by the chairman and the joint consultation with the chairman as contemplated in that statute", said the plea.
The bench orally observed how the legal experts in the Parliament had allowed it to happen. "So many MPs and legal experts, but no one pointed this out?", asked the bench.
After hearing submissions, the bench issued notices to the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker and the secretaries-general of both the houses and sought their responses.
Justice Verma’s plea said on July 21, 2025, Members of Parliament gave separate motions before both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking removal of the petitioner as a judge in terms of the Constitution. "Both motions met the statutory numerical requirement of being signed by the requisite number of members. Thereafter, on August 12, 2025, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha announced that he was admitting the motion given before him on July 21, and constituting a three-member committee as envisaged under Section 3 of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, to conduct the statutory inquiry against the petitioner", said the plea.
The plea contended that though the motion in the Rajya Sabha was never admitted, nor was the committee constituted jointly by the Speaker and Chairman. "The Speaker has acted in clear derogation of the proviso to Section 3(2) of the Judges (Inquiry), Act, by unilaterally constituting a committee on August 12, after admitting a motion given before the Lok Sabha on July 21, as on the very same day a separate motion was given in the Rajya Sabha, which had not been admitted", said the plea.
The top court has scheduled the matter for the next hearing on January 7, 2026. Wads of burnt cash were found following a fire in the storeroom of the judge's official residence in New Delhi on March 14, 2025.
