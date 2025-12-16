ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Hear Justice Yashwant Varma's Plea Challenging Constitution Of Inquiry Panel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea by Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma challenging the constitution of an inquiry committee by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to probe corruption charges against him.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih was hearing a plea filed by Justice Varma challenging the legality of the three-member committee constituted solely by the Lok Sabha under the procedure provided by the Judges Inquiry Act.

The inquiry committee comprises Supreme Court judge Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior Karnataka High Court advocate B V Acharya. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented Justice Verma before the bench.

The plea contended that the petitioner is assailing the action of the speaker of the Lok Sabha in unilaterally constituting a committee under Section 3(2) of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 for making an investigation into the grounds on which the petitioner's removal as a judge of the high court has been sought, as being violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

"The above action and all consequential actions are impugned as being contrary to the peremptory prescription contained in the first proviso to Section 3(2) Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 because although notices of motion under Section 3(1) of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 were given in both houses of Parliament on the same day, the speaker constituted the committee unilaterally without awaiting admission of the motion by the chairman and the joint consultation with the chairman as contemplated in that statute", said the plea.