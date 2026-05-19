ETV Bharat / bharat

Cash Discovery: Probe Panel Submits Report On Justice Varma To Speaker; To Be Tabled In Parliament

New Delhi: An inquiry committee investigating allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma -- against whom removal proceedings were initiated over the alleged discovery of unaccounted cash from his official residence -- has submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The report, which was presented in accordance with statutory requirements under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, on Monday, will be laid before both Houses of Parliament in "due course", the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. The Monsoon Session, which usually commences in the third week of July, will be the next time Parliament is likely to meet.

The three-member inquiry committee was constituted by the speaker on August 12, 2025. During a fire that broke out in the official residence of Justice Varma on the night of March 14, 2025, firefighters allegedly discovered massive amounts of burnt currency at a storeroom in the Delhi bungalow.

He was then a judge of the Delhi High Court and was later repatriated to his parent High Court of Allahabad. An in-house committee constituted by then CJI Sanjiv Khanna concluded that Justice Varma had "active or tacit control" over the specific storeroom where the cash was allegedly hidden.

In July 2025, over 200 MPs signed a motion to remove the judge. A Supreme Court or high court judge and the chief election commissioner can only be removed by Parliament by a procedure mentioned in the Judges (Inquiry) Act.