ETV Bharat / bharat

Case Registered In UP Bridge Collapse; Survivors Recount Ordeal

Hamirpur: A police case has been registered against the executing agency and contractor after the collapse of an under-construction bridge over the Betwa River in the intervening night of May 28 and 29 in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, which left six labourers dead.

The case was registered against the owner and the supervisor of the company responsible for the bridge's construction on a written complaint filed by an official from the State Bridge Construction Corporation.

After the allegations of negligence in the construction work, an FIR was lodged at the Kurara Police Station by Dilip Kumar, the deputy project officer of the Bridge Corporation.

At the time of the accident, work related to bearing installation, cabling, and structural tightening was underway on the bridge. The police case comes over allegations that safety protocols were not strictly adhered to during the execution of work. Meanwhile, labourers who survived the accident recounted the harrowing scenes of the fateful night.

Earlier, after the mishap, officials of the Bridge Corporation had cited adverse weather conditions as the primary cause. Assistant Engineer Gajendra Kumar Chaudhary had stated that strong winds disrupted the slab-tightening operations, resulting in the accident.

Police Circle Officer Rajesh Kamal confirmed that the FIR names the construction company along with its owner and the supervisor as accused in the case.

Individuals associated with the construction site claimed that, for several days before the incident, the officials responsible for supervision had not been present at the site and critical operations were carried out solely by the labourers and the on-site staff.

Questions have also been raised about overlooking the safety protection in the wake of the Meteorological Department and the Relief Department alerts about impending storms. An investigation committee of the government is examining all technical, administrative, and safety-related aspects of the incident.

Survivors Recall Ordeal