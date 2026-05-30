Case Registered In UP Bridge Collapse; Survivors Recount Ordeal
A case has been registered against the company responsible for the construction of Betwa River in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district after allegations of negligence.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Hamirpur: A police case has been registered against the executing agency and contractor after the collapse of an under-construction bridge over the Betwa River in the intervening night of May 28 and 29 in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, which left six labourers dead.
The case was registered against the owner and the supervisor of the company responsible for the bridge's construction on a written complaint filed by an official from the State Bridge Construction Corporation.
After the allegations of negligence in the construction work, an FIR was lodged at the Kurara Police Station by Dilip Kumar, the deputy project officer of the Bridge Corporation.
At the time of the accident, work related to bearing installation, cabling, and structural tightening was underway on the bridge. The police case comes over allegations that safety protocols were not strictly adhered to during the execution of work. Meanwhile, labourers who survived the accident recounted the harrowing scenes of the fateful night.
Earlier, after the mishap, officials of the Bridge Corporation had cited adverse weather conditions as the primary cause. Assistant Engineer Gajendra Kumar Chaudhary had stated that strong winds disrupted the slab-tightening operations, resulting in the accident.
Police Circle Officer Rajesh Kamal confirmed that the FIR names the construction company along with its owner and the supervisor as accused in the case.
Individuals associated with the construction site claimed that, for several days before the incident, the officials responsible for supervision had not been present at the site and critical operations were carried out solely by the labourers and the on-site staff.
Questions have also been raised about overlooking the safety protection in the wake of the Meteorological Department and the Relief Department alerts about impending storms. An investigation committee of the government is examining all technical, administrative, and safety-related aspects of the incident.
Survivors Recall Ordeal
While the investigation remains underway, three labourers who survived the tragedy recalled the "terrifying night" of their six colleagues being swallowed up by the debris. Trapped atop the collapsed bridge, the trio spent the entire night in constant fear that the remaining section might also crash down. The situation was so dire that they had even contemplated jumping into the river to save their lives, but somehow waited for help.
The labourers recounted that on the fateful day, the weather suddenly took a turn for the worse, and amidst strong winds and rain, some took shelter inside the span of the under-construction bridge. However, a short while later, with a violent jolt, the front section of the structure crumbled and crashed down, and as six labourers were buried beneath the rubble, cries of distress rang out.
Rajesh Nishad, who survived the collapse, revealed that in the aftermath of the accident, even the bridge structure and the supporting pillars "felt as though they were swaying." "We feared that the remaining section of the bridge might also collapse," he said.
Nishad said that there appeared to be no viable option to climb down, and with the thought of jumping into the river crossing their minds several times, the chances of survival appeared extremely slim.
Another labourer, Kallu Yadav, said that the tragedy was heart-wrenching for him as the accident claimed the lives of his nephew and another relative. Yadav said that shrieks of dying men continue "to echo in my ears".
Awadhesh Nishad recounted that following the accident, both the main power supply and the generators shut down, plunging the entire area into darkness. "Throughout the night, we relied solely on mobile phones to keep the families and the police updated on the situation. We lived in constant dread that the remaining section of the bridge might also come crashing down," he said.
Arpit Gupta, the media in-charge for the SDRF, said that after the control room received an alert at 2:27 AM, rescue teams were dispatched from Kanpur and Jalaun. "At 6:05 AM, a team led by Inspector Lalchand Yadav arrived at the accident site. Reaching the collapsed bridge posed the greatest challenge. The personnel utilised rope ladders to ascend to the top and, one by one, safely lowered the three stranded labourers to the ground. During the rescue operation, the team also recovered the bodies of six labourers who had been buried beneath the debris. The operation continued for several hours," he said.
The SDRF official said that when the three labourers were safely rescued, in the morning, the people who had gathered at the site heaved a sigh of relief, but the "terror" they had endured throughout the night was clearly visible on their faces.
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