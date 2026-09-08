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Case Registered In Haldwani Over Ramlila Ground Purification Row

The case against unknown persons comes just before the BJP National President Nitin Nabin’s visit to the city

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 8, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST

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Haldwani: Nainital Police have registered a first information report (FIR) in the matter pertaining to the purification of Haldwani’s Ramlila Ground following a political rally addressed there by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The case against unknown persons has been registered following a complaint lodged by advocate Anju under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation in the matter has been assigned to Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jagdish Chandra.

The complaint has alleged that the entire incident constitutes caste discrimination, social humiliation and incitement to hatred towards a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste.

Sources said the investigating officer will examine videos related to the incident along with social media posts and other available evidence. Efforts will be made to determine who was involved in the purification operation.

The Congress has long demanded that a case be filed in this matter. Party leaders and workers have staged numerous protests and demonstrations demanding police action. Now, with the case registered, a police investigation has begun amid the ongoing political controversy.

Significantly, this action comes just before the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin’s visit to Haldwani. It needs to be pointed out that Uttarakhand is scheduled to go in for assembly polls early next year and this issue is expected to be a part of the political narrative in the days to come.

Read More

  1. Haldwani 'Purification' Row: Uttarakhand HC Disposes PIL After Govt Assures Impartial Probe
  2. FIR Won't Stop Rahul, Will Take To Streets Nationwide Against Haldwani Purification Insult To Kharge: Congress

TAGGED:

PURIFICATION
MALLIKARHUN KHARGE
CONGRESS
BJP
HALDWANI

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