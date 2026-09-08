ETV Bharat / bharat

Case Registered In Haldwani Over Ramlila Ground Purification Row

Haldwani: Nainital Police have registered a first information report (FIR) in the matter pertaining to the purification of Haldwani’s Ramlila Ground following a political rally addressed there by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The case against unknown persons has been registered following a complaint lodged by advocate Anju under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation in the matter has been assigned to Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jagdish Chandra.

The complaint has alleged that the entire incident constitutes caste discrimination, social humiliation and incitement to hatred towards a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste.

Sources said the investigating officer will examine videos related to the incident along with social media posts and other available evidence. Efforts will be made to determine who was involved in the purification operation.