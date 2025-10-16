ETV Bharat / bharat

Case Over Video Against Telangana CM: Supreme Court Stays HC Order Allowing Custody Of Two Women Journalists

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold an order passed by the Telangana High Court, which allowed the state police to take into custody two women journalists despite the grant of bail to them in a case over an alleged objectionable video against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. “Issue notice, returnable in four weeks. In the meantime, the effect and operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed,” said the apex court, in its order.

The bench passed the order while hearing a plea by Pogadadanda Revathi and Bandi Sandhya alias Thanvi Yadav. The petitioners were represented by senior advocate Siddharth Dave and advocate P. Mohith Rao before the apex court.

During the hearing, Dave argued that taking a person into police custody after the grant of bail, without the bail having been cancelled, is not permissible.

Dave stressed that an accused can be called by the police for investigation, but not taken into custody while the bail is operating. After hearing submissions, the bench decided to stay the high court order.