Case Of Trafficking, Organ Theft In Iran: NIA Probes Accused’s Health Club In Kerala

Kochi: The NIA is probing the activities of a health club in Kerala started by the accused in the case of alleged trafficking of people to Iran to harvest organs, an affidavit filed by national agency in a court revealed.

According to an affidavit filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking custody of the prime accused in trafficking case, Madhu Jayakumar of Vattathipadam, Palarivattom, he and three other accused were collecting money through an account in the name of Stemma Club maintained with South Indian Bank, NIA court's order granting custody stated.

Jayakumar, who had been staying in Iran, was arrested upon his arrival on November 7. The NIA court granted his custody to the anti-terror agency from November 12 to November 19.

In the affidavit NIA has claimed that the accused persons trafficked people to Iran to harvest their organs after first inducing them with money later with threatening, the court order said.

Trafficked persons were forced to give their kidneys in life threatening situation, the affidavit as quoted by the court order said. "Thereby, all the accused extorted huge sums of money and amassed illegal wealth in the form of money, crypto assets and landed properties, and thus they committed the offence pursuant to their criminal conspiracy," the NIA affidavit claimed.