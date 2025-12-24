Case Of Five Dead Men Getting MNREGA Employment Comes To Light In Chhindwara Village
Published : December 24, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST
Chhindwara: In a case of financial irregularity that has come to light from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, five dead persons have been allegedly shown to have carried out work as labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) scheme and payments were made in their name.
The lid on the scandal was blown off when the family members of Parsu Tekankar of Sarora Gram Panchayat, who had died in January 2025, lodged a complaint with the authorities after coming to know that he was continuing to work as a labourer under the MNREGA scheme.
It is learnt that in Gadarwara village of Sarora Panchayat in Mohkhed development block of Chhindwara, there are at least five people who are no longer alive, but even today, work is being done in their name under MNREGA and wages are being paid.
Sources said that the rot in MNREGA implementation runs deep. Kartik Teknkar, who filed the complaint, claimed, "There were 18 labourers who were paid wages to the tune of Rs 2,96,496 for 261 days without any work. Then it came to light that rich people living in three-storey houses were shown as labourers and paid. Now, dead people are being shown alive on paper."
Parsu Tekankar’s daughter-in-law, Sangeeta Tekankar, said, "My father-in-law died a year ago."
Sources said that there are four other individuals who died two or three years ago, and yet MNREGA wages are being drawn in their names.
They said that the possibility of a similar fraud in many other panchayats cannot be ruled out. Villagers claim that 663 MNREGA workers are registered in Sarora Panchayat. They said that most of these job card holders do not reside in the village.
When approached, Mohkhed District Panchayat’s Chief Executive Officer DK Karpe said, “The matter is being investigated, and MNREGA’s Assistant Programme Officer (APO) Sneha Khatarkar has been appointed as the investigating officer in this case.”
Meanwhile, Sneha Khatarkar told ETV Bharat that the matter is being probed in detail and whatever facts emerge will be fully shared with the media.