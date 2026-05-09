ETV Bharat / bharat

Carbon Credit: Study Finds Underground Treasure Of Delhi's Forests

New Delhi: In a city struggling with toxic air and rising temperatures, Delhi's forests have been quietly storing an underground climate treasure.

Researchers from the Jawaharlal Nehru University and the University of Delhi have found that urban forests in the national capital are absorbing massive amounts of carbon in their trees and soil, with the potential to generate over Rs 4 lakh per hectare through carbon credits.

The study said that one hectare of urban forest land inside the JNU campus could store nearly 346.9 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, or around 3,46,900 kilograms. One hectare equals nearly 2.47 acres.

Researchers estimated the carbon credit value of this storage at nearly USD 4,846, or more than Rs 4 lakh per hectare.

According to the study, the biggest carbon storage was happening underground rather than in trees.

Researchers said soil organic carbon accounted for more than 43 per cent of the total carbon stored in the ecosystem. The soil alone stored nearly 149.73 tonnes, or around 1,49,730 kilograms, of carbon dioxide equivalent per hectare, with an estimated carbon credit value of nearly USD 2,096 or around Rs 1.74 lakh per hectare.

Among tree species, neem (Azadirachta indica) and babool (Acacia nilotica) emerged as the strongest carbon absorbers in the forest ecosystem studied by researchers.

The study found neem trees stored 55.10 tonnes, or around 55,100 kilograms, of carbon dioxide equivalent per hectare, with an estimated carbon credit value of over USD 771, or more than Rs 64,000. Babool trees stored 54.43 tonnes, or around 54,430 kilograms, of carbon dioxide equivalent per hectare, valued at around USD 762, or over Rs 63,000.

Researchers also found that litter on the forest floor, shrubs, herbs and underground microbial activity contributed significantly to carbon storage, showing that entire forest ecosystems, and not just large trees, help absorb greenhouse gases.

The researchers said urban forests in Delhi could become critical natural buffers against rising emissions and worsening climate conditions in the city if protected and expanded properly.