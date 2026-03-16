ETV Bharat / bharat

CARA Issues Nationwide Directions To Strengthen Adoption Procedures, Protect Children's Identity

New Delhi: The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has issued fresh directions to all states and Union Territories (UTs) to strengthen adoption procedures, safeguard records of adoptees and ensure strict protection of children's identity.

The directions have been issued in line with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, amended in 2021, and the Adoption Regulations, 2022. Adoption under the Juvenile Justice Act is meant to secure the right to a family for orphaned, abandoned and surrendered children, as provided under Section 56(1) of the law, stated Ministry of Women and Child Development in an official release.

Through the first Office Memorandum, CARA, a statutory body under W&CD Ministry, has reiterated that all statutory procedures and timelines must be strictly followed before declaring a child legally free for adoption.

The authority clarified that no orphan or abandoned child can be declared legally free for adoption without completing due inquiry, efforts to trace biological parents, restoration attempts and other legal requirements within the prescribed timeframe.

In cases involving surrendered children, CARA said the mandatory reconsideration period of two months, as provided under the Act, must be strictly followed before such children can be declared legally free for adoption.

In the second Office Memorandum, the authority issued a policy clarification on the safekeeping, maintenance and transfer of records related to children and adoptees. This step has been taken in view of difficulties faced by adult adoptees who seek information about their origins through the root search process under Regulation 47(2) of the Adoption Regulations, 2022.

CARA noted that in some cases records become unavailable because the concerned Specialised Adoption Agency or Child Care Institution has been closed, de-registered, merged or its functions transferred to another institution.

To address this issue, the authority emphasised that the responsibility to preserve and safeguard records continues even if an institution is no longer operational.