CARA Invites Public To Design Mascots For Children With Special Needs

By Santu Das

New Delhi: In a bid to create awareness and strengthen adoption of children with special needs, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has called upon people to take part in its mascot-making competition.

In the run-up to the National Adoption Awareness Month in November, CARA, under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, in collaboration with MyGov India, is organising the competition as part of nationwide online campaign activities with an aim to strengthen the adoption processes.

This year, the theme of the adoption awareness month is 'Non-Institutionalised Rehabilitation of Children with Special Needs (Divyaang Children)'.

The purpose of this competition is to promote innovative public involvement and raise awareness regarding the adoption of children with special needs. The mascot ought to represent love, care, protection, and the fundamental right of every child, particularly those with special needs, to be raised in a secure and supportive family setting, as per the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

"A carefully crafted mascot can act as a significant and enduring emblem for advocacy, campaign visibility, and outreach, symbolising hope, inclusivity, and equal opportunity for every child. The mascot ought to encapsulate the spirit of raising awareness about the Adoption of children with special needs, aiming to dispel myths and transform mindsets," stated CARA.

In the competition, every person is allowed to submit up to three mascot designs. The entries are accepted only through mygov website.

The last date for submission of entries is November 30.