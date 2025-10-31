CARA Invites Public To Design Mascots For Children With Special Needs
In 2024-25, a total of 313 children with special needs were adopted successfully, comprising 83 domestic adoptions and 230 inter-country adoptions.
New Delhi: In a bid to create awareness and strengthen adoption of children with special needs, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has called upon people to take part in its mascot-making competition.
In the run-up to the National Adoption Awareness Month in November, CARA, under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, in collaboration with MyGov India, is organising the competition as part of nationwide online campaign activities with an aim to strengthen the adoption processes.
This year, the theme of the adoption awareness month is 'Non-Institutionalised Rehabilitation of Children with Special Needs (Divyaang Children)'.
The purpose of this competition is to promote innovative public involvement and raise awareness regarding the adoption of children with special needs. The mascot ought to represent love, care, protection, and the fundamental right of every child, particularly those with special needs, to be raised in a secure and supportive family setting, as per the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.
"A carefully crafted mascot can act as a significant and enduring emblem for advocacy, campaign visibility, and outreach, symbolising hope, inclusivity, and equal opportunity for every child. The mascot ought to encapsulate the spirit of raising awareness about the Adoption of children with special needs, aiming to dispel myths and transform mindsets," stated CARA.
In the competition, every person is allowed to submit up to three mascot designs. The entries are accepted only through mygov website.
The last date for submission of entries is November 30.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jyoti Mathur, Advisor, Policy and Research, Just Rights for Children, on Friday, said, "India’s adoption system has shown significant improvement with 4,515 adoptions in 2024–25. Despite this, adoption of children with 'special needs' remains small in absolute terms. The official reporting shows that annually, only 300–370 special-needs adoptions take place on average. Thus, there’s a huge gap between the overall adoption rate and the placement of children with special needs."
With well-meaning intentions, the policy landscape has started to lean towards family-based non-institutional care, said Mathur. "About 62,675 children were placed in non-institutional care in FY 2022-2023. The momentum thus built should be leveraged for Divyaang children."
The institutional care is more than an avenue for placement, as it addresses a core child-rights issue, added Mathur. "CARA’s Regulations and published guidance already treat 'special needs' as a priority category, requiring expedited processes. However, the reality is grim, and such a campaign would be of great help in targeting prospective adoptive parents," he said.
According to the CARA, it has enabled the adoption of over 38,000 children in the last 10 years.
Adoption cannot be done directly from any person, place, hospital/nursing home or from any private agency. It should be done through CARA, the only legal adoption authority in India.
Significantly, the 'Surrender to Save' campaign, launched by the CARA, aims to ensure a brighter future for children by protecting their rights. This campaign highlights the importance of safely surrendering a child to the district's Child Welfare Committee, as opposed to the dangerous act of abandonment, which is a selfish and inhumane act that threatens the child's right to life and dignity.
By opting not to abandon the child and instead surrendering to the Child Welfare Committee, immediate safety for the child is assured, along with legal rehabilitation and a more hopeful future.
