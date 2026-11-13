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Car Speeding At 200 Kmph Crashes Into Dwarka Expressway Tunnel Wall, Man Killed

Representational image. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was killed after his car, allegedly moving at a speed of around 200 kmph inside the Dwarka Expressway airport tunnel, rammed into a wall, with the impact ripping the vehicle's engine off and triggering a fire, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Abhinav Singh, a native of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, was travelling from Ludhiana to Gurugram, where he lived in Sector 42, when the accident occurred near the Shiv Murti interchange, officials said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Singh was allegedly driving a modified Volkswagen Virtus at around 200 kmph inside the tunnel, where the prescribed speed limit is 80 kmph. He had allegedly recorded videos and photographs of the car's speedometer and sent them to his friends through Snapchat shortly before the accident. Police are trying to retrieve the videos and photographs as part of the investigation. CCTV footage from the tunnel shows the car speeding at a very high velocity, almost like a rocket, before crashing near a turn connecting the tunnel to the NH-48, police officials said.