ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: Blast In Parked Car Near Red Fort

New Delhi: A blast occurred in a car near Red Fort here on Monday evening, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders to the spot, an official said. Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the explosion near La Qila Metro Station. "Nearby cars have also been affected," the official added.

The fire department has received reports of an explosion-like sound near the Red Fort. A car exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, setting three nearby vehicles on fire. Teams have been sent to check the situation and control the fire.