ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: Blast In Parked Car Near Red Fort

Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the explosion near La Qila Metro Station.

delhi blast near red fort
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: A blast occurred in a car near Red Fort here on Monday evening, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders to the spot, an official said. Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the explosion near La Qila Metro Station. "Nearby cars have also been affected," the official added.

The fire department has received reports of an explosion-like sound near the Red Fort. A car exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, setting three nearby vehicles on fire. Teams have been sent to check the situation and control the fire.

The area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited.

More to follow....

TAGGED:

BLAST NEAR RED FORT IN DELHI
RED FORT
DELHI NEWS
DELHI BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.