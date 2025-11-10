Delhi: Blast In Parked Car Near Red Fort
Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the explosion near La Qila Metro Station.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST
New Delhi: A blast occurred in a car near Red Fort here on Monday evening, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders to the spot, an official said. Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the explosion near La Qila Metro Station. "Nearby cars have also been affected," the official added.
The fire department has received reports of an explosion-like sound near the Red Fort. A car exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, setting three nearby vehicles on fire. Teams have been sent to check the situation and control the fire.
The area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited.
More to follow....