ETV Bharat / bharat

CAQM Vows Strict Enforcement Of Dust Control Directive For Delhi And Neighboring States

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Friday categorically stated that it will ensure strict implementation of its recent direction issued to the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to establish a mechanism for mitigation of dust in construction and demolition (C&D) projects, which will come into force from April 1.

The Commission has said that action would be initiated against any violation of the directive, which noted that dust produced from C&D activities remains a persistent factor contributing to increased levels of particulate matter (PM₁₀ and PM₂.₅) in the region's ambient air.

In spite of the current statutory directives and guidelines, inspections conducted by State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs), the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the Commission’s flying squads had uncovered deficiencies in compliance, especially regarding the management and transportation of construction materials and demolition waste.

Notably, dust produced by C&D activities is a key source of air pollution in Northern India.

Addressing a press conference here, Member-Technical, CAQM Dr SD Attri briefed on the enforcement mechanism in its recent direction issued to Delhi and other state governments in the Northern region and said, “Construction and demolition waste is an important source of pollution in the region. Dust contributes to 15 per cent of total air pollution during the winter season and 27 per cent in the summer season.”

“This is not only a winter problem. This is the problem of the whole year. We have to control air pollution in Delhi and NCR. We have to mitigate this problem in an integrated way,” he said.

What is the new directive for control of dust from C&D activities?

Referring to the new directive issued by the CAQM, the senior official said, "This directive is only for the control of the dust, which is due to C&D activities in the region. We have specifically restricted it to dust issues."