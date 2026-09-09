ETV Bharat / bharat

CAQM Tightens Reopening Norms For Pollution Violating Industries, Construction Projects In Delhi And Northern States

The latest move of the CAQM is aligned with its vision to combat air pollution in the region. The statutory body has specified mandatory documents and corrective actions for industries, construction projects and commercial establishments seeking resumption of operations after closure for violations of air pollution norms As per the latest framework of the CAQM, units shut for gross violation of norms must submit an affidavit undertaking compliance with its directions and applicable laws, officials said. Air pollution in Northern India is a serious issue. Several factors including stubble burning, industrial emissions, and vehicular pollution, contribute to air pollution in the region and it poses health risks, especially to the children and the elderly population.

Strict action against violators



According to a recent data issued by the MoEFCC, the concerned officials of the CAQM had issued directions to shut over 1,800 entities for allegedly violating pollution norms following inspections, till August 31. However, out of these, more than 1,400 entitues were reopened after completely fulfilling the compliance.



Earlier this week, the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change had categorically stated that its primary focus is on curbing different sources of air pollution, and warned that strict action would be taken against pollution violating entities in the region.



CAQM framework for resumption of operations in closed units



According to the latest guidelines of the CAQM for resumption of operations in units which were closed following violation of environmental norms, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, have to submit an undertaking, besides giving supporting documents that violations have been resolved.



For industrial units closed following gross violations of the CAQM norms, now, they have to submit an undertaking in the form an affidavit mentioning corrective and preventive measures have been taken, and that the directions will be complied with in future, for resumption of their operations. Such industries will also furnish supporting documents or actions confirming that the violations have been resolved.



Similarly, units which were closed for carrying out activities without valid Consent to Establish or Consent to Operate (CTO), besides, undertaking, will have to give a copy of valid CTE or CTO issued by the concerned Sate Pollution Control Board or Pollution Control Committee.



For units with heavy visible emissions, violating consent conditions and non-operation of Air Pollution Control Device (APCD), for resumption of operations they will have to submit affidavit as well. They have to mention that, corrective and preventive measures have been taken to resolve the violations, as per the latest guidelines of the CAQM.



Among others, for reopening of sites relating to Construction and Demolition (C&D) related activities, a similar undertaking while highlighting the measures taken, should be submitted.

Environmentalist views



Tannuja Chauhan, an environmentalist stated that the statutory body's move to tighten the conditions for reopening pollution-violating industries, construction projects and commercial establishments is a welcome and necessary step. She, however, said in-reality, environmental laws and regulations are only as effective as their implementation on the ground.



"We have no shortage of rules on paper. What has often been missing is consistent monitoring, verified data, accountability and strict enforcement. With the problem of air pollution across Northern India continuing to worsen, there is no room for regulatory leniency or delayed action. Therefore, compliance must be verified at ground level before any entity is allowed to resume operations, and also every violation must have consequences," Chauhan told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.



The environmentalist added that the CAQM has rightfully sent a crucial message with this framework. "Now, the real test is whether these directives are enforced firmly, consistently and without exception. I think time will only tell," she said.