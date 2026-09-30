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CAQM Reviews Preparedness For Stubble-burning Prevention, Vehicular Emission Control

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: One of the sub-committees of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has reviewed the status of preparedness, enforcement and compliance measures being undertaken by the concerned governments and implementation agencies for abatement of air pollution across the region.

The measures which were reviewed included action plans of Haryana and Punjab for prevention and control of paddy stubble burning this year, and restrictions on entry of BS-IV and below transport and commercial goods vehicles into Delhi. The review took place during the 26th meeting of the sub-committee on safeguarding and enforcement held on Tuesday. "During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on sector-specific measures and implementation of various statutory directions issued by the CAQM," said an official on Wednesday.