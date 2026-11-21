ETV Bharat / bharat

CAQM Report Flags Air Monitoring Gaps In NCR; Haryana Yet To Install Any Of Its 23 Targeted Stations

A thick layer of fog blankets the residential societies near the Dwarka Expressway, obscuring the sun amid high pollution levels, in Gurugram, Haryana, on Saturday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: A report by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), has flagged gaps in installing Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) across Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, against their 2026 annual targets. Meanwhile, Delhi has achieved its target of installing 19 new monitoring stations.

According to the report card released by the CAQM on Friday, the annual targets for 2026 include 19 new stations in Delhi, 23 in Haryana, five in Rajasthan and 25 in Uttar Pradesh. Of these 72 new CAAQMS planned across these four states in 2026, only 44 had been installed as of October 31, leaving a shortfall of 28 stations.

The installation targets are in addition to the existing monitoring infrastructure in the national capital and the three neighbouring states. The expansion aims to strengthen real-time air quality monitoring and support efforts to tackle pollution across the region.

Commuters make their way in the morning during the early days of winter as the Air Quality Index (AQI) shows 123 on a roadside display, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

CAAQMS provide real-time data on various air pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10 and carbon monoxide, helping authorities assess pollution levels and take timely corrective measures.

Delhi Meets Annual Target, Haryana Records No Progress

The CAQM report card highlighted significant differences in progress across the four regions as of October 31.

Delhi completed installation of all 19 stations against its annual target, achieving it two months early. The CAQM rated the capital's performance as satisfactory.

Haryana, however, installed no new monitoring stations against its target of 23. , As a result, CAQM rated its performance as unsatisfactory.

Rajasthan installed three of the five planned stations, achieving 60 per cent of its annual target. Despite this progress, the CAQM also rated the state's performance unsatisfactory.

Uttar Pradesh installed 22 of the 25 targeted stations, achieving 88 per cent of its annual target. The CAQM said the state needed to improve.

According to data issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in February 2026, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh had a combined total of 84 CAAQMS. Of these, 40 were in Delhi, 22 in Haryana, four in Rajasthan and 18 in Uttar Pradesh.