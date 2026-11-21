CAQM Report Flags Air Monitoring Gaps In NCR; Haryana Yet To Install Any Of Its 23 Targeted Stations
Uttar Pradesh recorded more progress than Haryana and Rajasthan, while Delhi completed its assigned installations ahead of the annual deadline, reports Santu Das.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
New Delhi: A report by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), has flagged gaps in installing Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) across Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, against their 2026 annual targets. Meanwhile, Delhi has achieved its target of installing 19 new monitoring stations.
According to the report card released by the CAQM on Friday, the annual targets for 2026 include 19 new stations in Delhi, 23 in Haryana, five in Rajasthan and 25 in Uttar Pradesh. Of these 72 new CAAQMS planned across these four states in 2026, only 44 had been installed as of October 31, leaving a shortfall of 28 stations.
The installation targets are in addition to the existing monitoring infrastructure in the national capital and the three neighbouring states. The expansion aims to strengthen real-time air quality monitoring and support efforts to tackle pollution across the region.
CAAQMS provide real-time data on various air pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10 and carbon monoxide, helping authorities assess pollution levels and take timely corrective measures.
Delhi Meets Annual Target, Haryana Records No Progress
The CAQM report card highlighted significant differences in progress across the four regions as of October 31.
Delhi completed installation of all 19 stations against its annual target, achieving it two months early. The CAQM rated the capital's performance as satisfactory.
Haryana, however, installed no new monitoring stations against its target of 23. , As a result, CAQM rated its performance as unsatisfactory.
Rajasthan installed three of the five planned stations, achieving 60 per cent of its annual target. Despite this progress, the CAQM also rated the state's performance unsatisfactory.
Uttar Pradesh installed 22 of the 25 targeted stations, achieving 88 per cent of its annual target. The CAQM said the state needed to improve.
According to data issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in February 2026, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh had a combined total of 84 CAAQMS. Of these, 40 were in Delhi, 22 in Haryana, four in Rajasthan and 18 in Uttar Pradesh.
Environmentalist Questions Implementation Of Pollution Control Measures
Reacting to the CAQM report, environmentalist Tannuja Chauhan described the findings as deeply concerning, particularly when several of the world's most polluted cities are in India.
She said Delhi achieving its target of installing 19 new monitoring stations did not automatically mean that air quality would improve.
"Year after year, the NCR is held hostage to poisoned air, and year after year, the citizens witness the same cycle of excuses, blame shifting and useless emergency measures which achieve nothing. These latest CAQM figures are only a clear reflection of this failure of administrative inaction," Chauhan told ETV Bharat on Saturday.
She said the air pollution crisis extended far beyond gaps in monitoring infrastructure and required sustained action to address its sources.
"Even where pollution is measured, where is the sustained action and implementation to prevent it? Air pollution has become a year-round public health and ecological emergency, not a seasonal inconvenience to be taken up for fixing only when winter smog makes headlines," she said.
Chauhan further stressed the need to identify and address pollution sources across the country, adding that political will was essential to implement effective measures.
Meanwhile, the CAQM has written to the governments of Delhi and other NCR states, calling for comprehensive State Action Plans for 2027.
The plans are also expected to include district-level action plans to ensure focused and planned implementation of pollution control measures at the grassroots level.
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