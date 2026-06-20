CAQM Flags Dust Control Monitoring Lapses in Delhi, Haryana and UP
The CAQM has pulled up Delhi Pollution Control Committee and State Pollution Boards of Haryana and UP over dust mitigation compliance issues, reports Santu Das.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas has pulled up the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and State Pollution Boards of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh after it found "non-conformities" in monitoring of compliance with its dust mitigation.
The CAQM, under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has issued a directive that all current or upcoming Construction and Demolition (C&D) projects on the plot area equal to or greater than 500 square meters under the territorial jurisdiction of Urban Local Bodies are required to be mandatorily registered on the web portal of the respective State Pollution Control Boards.
The statutory body responsible for tackling air pollution in the region has directed that immediate, necessary measures be undertaken against such C&D projects, followed by the issuance of closure directions.
In this regard, the CAQM has recently issued letters to the Member Secretaries to Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.
Notably, the dust from C&D activities increases levels of particulate matter (PM₁₀ and PM₂.₅) in the region's air quality. It is a major source of air pollution.
In its letter addressed to the Member Secretary of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee recently, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CAQM stated that non-conformities were observed through “virtual/ remote inspection by it in monitoring of compliance with dust mitigation measures.”
"It has been time and again advised by the Commission that the NCR State PCBs/ DPCC also carry out virtual inspections (online monitoring) of the identified C&D Projects registered on the web-portal (followed by physical inspections, if necessitated) and initiate appropriate action against the violating sites. However, such reports are not being submitted to the Commission," it said.
Informing that random on-line monitoring of the projects registered on the web portals is also being taken up by it, the CAQM said serious non-conformities were observed in several projects registered on the portal. It has asked to apprise the Commission on steps taken by it in this regard.
Similarly, in its letter to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the CAQM observed that in three districts, out of 469 C&D sites registered on the web portal , 173 sites have a facility for remote monitoring, and only three web links were found working, which is just 0.6% of the total registered sites.
In Haryana, the statutory body said remote inspection of 50 C&D sites of Gurugram (North) was attempted, and web-links for accessing live feed of the camera were found “functional/ responsive only for 10 sites.”
It said serious non-conformities were observed in these 10 projects registered on the portal. Reacting to the CAQM's findings, Environmentalist BS Vohra on Saturday asserted that the observations expose a major weakness in Delhi-NCR’s fight against air pollution and the failure of implementation and enforcement.
"The issue is not merely the absence of rules but the lack of accountability and fear of penalties among violators. Air pollution control requires year-round vigilance, transparent monitoring, and strict action against both non-compliant projects and officials failing to enforce environmental regulations," he told ETV Bharat.
Emphasising a robust system of prevention, monitoring, and accountability is essential, Vohra said," Real-time public disclosure of compliance status should be introduced. Strict penalties, including immediate closure of repeated violators, must be enforced. Dust control measures like proper barricading, covered material storage, wheel-washing, and mechanised cleaning around sites should be mandatory. Citizen reporting through RWAs and mobile applications should be encouraged. Most importantly, responsibility must be fixed on builders, contractors, and concerned officials for any failure in compliance."
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