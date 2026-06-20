ETV Bharat / bharat

CAQM Flags Dust Control Monitoring Lapses in Delhi, Haryana and UP

Commuters on the way amid a heavy dust storm at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi . ( ANI photo )

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas has pulled up the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and State Pollution Boards of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh after it found "non-conformities" in monitoring of compliance with its dust mitigation.

The CAQM, under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has issued a directive that all current or upcoming Construction and Demolition (C&D) projects on the plot area equal to or greater than 500 square meters under the territorial jurisdiction of Urban Local Bodies are required to be mandatorily registered on the web portal of the respective State Pollution Control Boards.

The statutory body responsible for tackling air pollution in the region has directed that immediate, necessary measures be undertaken against such C&D projects, followed by the issuance of closure directions.

In this regard, the CAQM has recently issued letters to the Member Secretaries to Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

Notably, the dust from C&D activities increases levels of particulate matter (PM₁₀ and PM₂.₅) in the region's air quality. It is a major source of air pollution.

In its letter addressed to the Member Secretary of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee recently, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CAQM stated that non-conformities were observed through “virtual/ remote inspection by it in monitoring of compliance with dust mitigation measures.”

"It has been time and again advised by the Commission that the NCR State PCBs/ DPCC also carry out virtual inspections (online monitoring) of the identified C&D Projects registered on the web-portal (followed by physical inspections, if necessitated) and initiate appropriate action against the violating sites. However, such reports are not being submitted to the Commission," it said.