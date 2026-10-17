CAQM Issues Notices To Amritsar, Tarn Taran Officials Over Stubble Burning
Punjab's two affected districts have recorded more farm fires than in the same period last year, according to the Commission's figures, reports Santu Das.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing paddy harvesting season, the Centre has noted stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and sought responses from the concerned authorities over non-compliance with its directives.
The Centre, through the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has issued notices to senior officials of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. They have been asked to submit their responses by October 21.
In Punjab, Amritsar and Tarn Taran are the two districts identified as stubble burning hotspots in the region.
Notably, stubble burning incidents aggravate air pollution in northern India every year during the harvesting season. The CAQM has taken several initiatives to tackle stubble burning.
Ahead of the paddy harvesting season, the Commission has intensified field-level monitoring to prevent stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. Flying squads are on the ground in both states.
In separate notices issued to the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police of both states on Friday, copies of which ETV Bharat accessed, the CAQM said paddy stubble burning was a matter of grave concern because of its impact on air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).
It added that it had deliberated the issue in a series of meetings with major stakeholders, including the governments of all northern states.
The Commission said that, through its comprehensive directions, it had asked the Punjab government to formulate and implement a detailed, state-specific action plan based on local conditions and requirements to prevent and control stubble burning. It had also provided a guiding framework to help draw up detailed state-specific action plans.
During its reviews throughout the ongoing paddy harvesting season, the CAQM called for effective prevention and control of paddy stubble burning, assigning responsibilities and fixing accountability for the identified officers.
It said any non-compliance with or contravention of the Act, rules, directions, or orders it issues would constitute an offence punishable with imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, or both.
According to the Commission, stubble-burning incidents have increased significantly over the past month compared with the same period last year.
In Amritsar district, 78 fire incidents were reported between September 15 and October 14, up from 68 in the same period in 2025. This represents a 15 per cent increase.
Similarly, Tarn Taran district reported 68 fire incidents, up from 47 in the same period in 2025, a 45 per cent increase.
The Commission said it had noticed that some paddy stubble burning incidents were not being recorded through the standard protocol. However, it had repeatedly stressed the need for stringent drone supervision, installation of low-cost sensors, and strict implementation and rigorous enforcement of the action plan to eliminate paddy stubble burning.
It observed that adequate supervision and effective implementation and enforcement of the action plans to eliminate paddy stubble burning had not been forthcoming. The continued reporting of a high number of stubble burning incidents indicated non-compliance with its directives aimed at eliminating the practice.
The Commission asked the concerned officials to explain why it should not initiate action against them for non-compliance with its directives. It has asked them to submit their responses by 5 pm on October 21.
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