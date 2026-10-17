ETV Bharat / bharat

CAQM Issues Notices To Amritsar, Tarn Taran Officials Over Stubble Burning

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing paddy harvesting season, the Centre has noted stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and sought responses from the concerned authorities over non-compliance with its directives.

The Centre, through the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has issued notices to senior officials of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. They have been asked to submit their responses by October 21.

In Punjab, Amritsar and Tarn Taran are the two districts identified as stubble burning hotspots in the region.

Notably, stubble burning incidents aggravate air pollution in northern India every year during the harvesting season. The CAQM has taken several initiatives to tackle stubble burning.

A man seen burning paddy stubble. (File photo/ANI)

Ahead of the paddy harvesting season, the Commission has intensified field-level monitoring to prevent stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. Flying squads are on the ground in both states.

In separate notices issued to the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police of both states on Friday, copies of which ETV Bharat accessed, the CAQM said paddy stubble burning was a matter of grave concern because of its impact on air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

It added that it had deliberated the issue in a series of meetings with major stakeholders, including the governments of all northern states.

The Commission said that, through its comprehensive directions, it had asked the Punjab government to formulate and implement a detailed, state-specific action plan based on local conditions and requirements to prevent and control stubble burning. It had also provided a guiding framework to help draw up detailed state-specific action plans.

During its reviews throughout the ongoing paddy harvesting season, the CAQM called for effective prevention and control of paddy stubble burning, assigning responsibilities and fixing accountability for the identified officers.