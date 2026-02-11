ETV Bharat / bharat

CAQM Issues Norms For Deployment And Utilization Of MRSMs Towards Abatement Of Road Dust In NCR

New Delhi: In a significant move towards strengthening road dust mitigation measures across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has issued a detailed circular prescribing technical and operational norms for deployment and utilisation of Mechanised Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs) by all road-owning and road-maintenance agencies in the region.

Road dust remains a dominant contributor to PM10 and a significant contributor to PM2.5 levels, particularly during the drier months, and non-uniform or inadequate sweeping practices have been observed to adversely affect ambient air quality. The circular lays down a structured, Right of Way (RoW) based deployment framework to ensure optimal and measurable reduction in dust emissions from roads.

The Commission has noted that roads across NCR vary widely in width and configuration, necessitating a differentiated approach for effective mechanised sweeping. The norms formulated by the Commission aim to institutionalise uniform standards for MRSM induction, capacity, coverage and performance across NCR States. All agencies concerned have been directed to align their fleet planning, procurement and operational strategy in accordance with these norms to ensure effective abatement of road dust.

The Technical and Operational Norms are as follows: