CAQM Inspects Industries In Haryana's Sonipat, 29 Found Flouting Statutory Directions

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, undertook major inspections in Haryana's Sonipat, and found 29 units/sites flouting its statutory directions.

The inspections were carried out on Friday as part of the Commission's ongoing enforcement drive to ensure strict compliance to the statutory directions and prescribed environmental norms in the National Capital Region (NCR).

A total of 20 flying squads of the Commission were deployed for the operation, as per the CAQM.

The enforcement action was conducted in both conforming and non-conforming industrial areas of the district. The inspection was led by the district administration, including Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Duty Magistrates, and police personnel. The inspection areas were allocated to the flying squads by the district administration, it said.

"A total of 101 inspections were carried out, including six construction and demolition (C&D) sites and rest were industrial areas. As per preliminary assessment, 29 units have been found to be in violation, including five C&D sites," the CAQM said.