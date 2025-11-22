CAQM Inspects Industries In Haryana's Sonipat, 29 Found Flouting Statutory Directions
The enforcement action was conducted in both conforming and non-conforming industrial areas of the district.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 9:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, undertook major inspections in Haryana's Sonipat, and found 29 units/sites flouting its statutory directions.
The inspections were carried out on Friday as part of the Commission's ongoing enforcement drive to ensure strict compliance to the statutory directions and prescribed environmental norms in the National Capital Region (NCR).
A total of 20 flying squads of the Commission were deployed for the operation, as per the CAQM.
The enforcement action was conducted in both conforming and non-conforming industrial areas of the district. The inspection was led by the district administration, including Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Duty Magistrates, and police personnel. The inspection areas were allocated to the flying squads by the district administration, it said.
"A total of 101 inspections were carried out, including six construction and demolition (C&D) sites and rest were industrial areas. As per preliminary assessment, 29 units have been found to be in violation, including five C&D sites," the CAQM said.
In the non-conforming areas, 55 inspections were conducted and 21 violations detected (including two C&D sites). In conforming industrial areas, 46 inspections were conducted and eight violations were recorded (including three C&D sites), it said.
The major violations observed during the drive included use of unapproved fuel and absence/ malfunctioning of Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs) around 20 units were found with malfunctioning systems; and violation of prescribed C&D norms.
The CAQM said the stringent inspections are essential to curb non-compliance, reduce emissions at source, and provide relief to citizens residing near such non-compliant polluting entities. These enforcement efforts are aimed at ensuring that industries and C&D sites follow the prescribed norms and do not contribute to air pollution in the region, it said.
The inspection operation in Sonipat is part of the larger enforcement initiative of CAQM to intensify on-ground monitoring, particularly during the GRAP period, in close coordination with state governments, district authorities and concerned agencies in the region, it added.
Also Read
Delhi-NCR Pollution Crisis: CAQM Tightens GRAP Rules As Several Places Hit 'Severe' AQI Levels