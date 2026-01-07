ETV Bharat / bharat

A Day After SC Rap, CAQM Says It Carried Out Inspection Under 'Operation Clean Air' In New Delhi

An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution as people visit the India Gate on New Year's Day, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 ( ( PTI )

New Delhi: A day after it was rapped by the Supreme Court, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday said it has carried out an inspection drive in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area under 'Operation Clean Air'.

CAQM comes under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). The top court on Tuesday orally remarked that the CAQM "is failing in performing its duty", and suggested it should adopt a graded approach towards tackling worsening air pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region: identify the causes, which cause is attributable to what extent, during which construction should be allowed etc.

CAQM said the inspection was carried out as part of its sustained monitoring, review and enforcement actions under the Statutory framework of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The inspection was undertaken by CAQM Flying Squads to assess on-ground compliance related to the prevention of dumping and burning of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)/ biomass, and general upkeep of the area, with a focus on identifying localised sources contributing to air pollution in the region, as per the MoEFCC.

"The inspection was conducted on January 5 by 11 CAQM Flying Squad teams across major NDMC jurisdictions covering Circle–6, Circle–11 and Circle–14. Prominent areas covered during the drive included Chanakyapuri, Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place, Janpath, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Tilak Marg, Khan Market, Lodhi Estate, Pragati Maidan, India Gate and surrounding roads. Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographic evidences were collected during the inspections and consolidated into a comprehensive inspection report submitted to the Commission," it said.

The apex court on Tuesday also directed the CAQM to convene a meeting of experts in two weeks and submit a report on major causes of the worsening pollution in the national capital.