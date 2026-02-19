ETV Bharat / bharat

'Captain' Vijayakanth's DMDK Joins DMK-led SPA For Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth handing over a bouquet to DMK chief MK Stalin at the party headquarters. Also seen, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi ( PTI )

Chennai: In a jolt to the opposition alliance led by the AIADMK comprising BJP, Desiya Murpoku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) joined the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in a meeting at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Thursday.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth who was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin and his deputy in government Udhayanidhi, said this is what the party cadres wished for.

Premalatha said "we have sealed an alliance with DMK.”

“This is the wish of our every party cadre,” she said adding that this should have happened when Vijayakanth was alive.

She said the finer details on the number of seats the party will contest in the alliance will be arrived after the alliance coordination committees.

"We have put an end to the speculations on where our party would gravitate towards for the upcoming Assembly Elections. Our joining hands with the DMK will definitely contribute towards the aim of winning 200-plus seats by the SPA," she said.