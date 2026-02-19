'Captain' Vijayakanth's DMDK Joins DMK-led SPA For Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
MK Stalin welcomed Premalatha Vijayakanth to the Secular Progressive Alliance(SPA) at the DMK party office in the state headquarters.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Chennai: In a jolt to the opposition alliance led by the AIADMK comprising BJP, Desiya Murpoku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) joined the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in a meeting at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Thursday.
DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth who was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin and his deputy in government Udhayanidhi, said this is what the party cadres wished for.
Premalatha said "we have sealed an alliance with DMK.”
“This is the wish of our every party cadre,” she said adding that this should have happened when Vijayakanth was alive.
She said the finer details on the number of seats the party will contest in the alliance will be arrived after the alliance coordination committees.
"We have put an end to the speculations on where our party would gravitate towards for the upcoming Assembly Elections. Our joining hands with the DMK will definitely contribute towards the aim of winning 200-plus seats by the SPA," she said.
The shift in alliance comes barely days after Premalatha was seen sharing a private Shivratri event which was attended by senior BJP leaders including union Ministers and AIADMK leaders including former ministers.
The DMDK had become the first party to formally leave the NDA fold in the state's political arena. Vijayakanth is fondly called as 'Captain' in the tinsel industry and as well as by his fans for his role in his superhit movie Captain Prabhakaran.
Announcing the arrival, Stalin posted his welcome message on his social media handle.
He termed it as “a great joy”. He also expressed it by welcoming Premalatha whom he addressed as his dear sister, while reminiscing how late matinee star and former Leader of Opposition(LoP) Vijayakanth who founded the DMDK had great love for late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Stalin suggested the movement now led by Premalatha and its other executives would help raise the DMK flag higher while contributing to the rise of Tamil Nadu.
"Let us travel together so that the Dravidian model of rule continues and Tamil Nadu progresses in all ways," he wrote.
Also Read