Capital Funds, ASIIM Key Tools In Realising Vision Of Social, Economic Empowerment: Virendra Kumar
The minister made the remarks after releasing the booklet 'From Aspiration to Achievement: Success Stories of Entrepreneurs and Innovators'.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Capital Funds and Ambedkar Social Innovation and Incubation Mission (ASIIM) are important instruments in realising the vision of social and economic empowerment through enterprise development, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said on Wednesday.
Releasing a booklet entitled 'From Aspiration to Achievement: Success Stories of Entrepreneurs and Innovators', here, the Union Minister reaffirmed the Central government's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, innovation and self-reliance among members of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes.
The handbook released by Kumar, in presence of Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, highlights the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs who have emerged as role models through the support provided under the Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and the Ambedkar Social Innovation and ASIIM across the country.
It mentions several entrepreneurs and innovators who have successfully established and expanded their ventures across diverse sectors including manufacturing, technology, services, healthcare, agriculture and social enterprises. Their experiences demonstrate how timely support and access to resources can unlock entrepreneurial potential and generate sustainable livelihoods.
Mentioning about the booklet, he said the success stories featured in this booklet reflect the transformative impact of targeted financial and institutional support in creating opportunities for aspirational communities and enabling them to become job creators rather than job seekers.
Kumar stated that these initiatives have helped promising entrepreneurs access capital, mentoring, incubation support and market linkages, thereby contributing to inclusive economic growth.
In his address, Athwale commended the determination and resilience of the beneficiaries ,whose achievements , he said serve as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs across the country.
The Minister reiterated the Centre's resolve to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem for socially and economically disadvantaged sections.
Sudhansh Pant, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment highlighted the Ministry’s continuous efforts to expand the reach and impact of its entrepreneurship promotion schemes.
He underlined the importance of innovation, capacity building and financial inclusion in empowering youth from disadvantaged communities.
Objective of the handbook
According to the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the booklet aims to disseminate best practices, encourage greater participation in entrepreneurship programmes and showcase the positive outcomes of the Ministry’s flagship initiatives. It is expected to motivate aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators to pursue their business ideas with confidence and contribute to the nation’s economic development.
The Ministry stated it remains committed to promoting equitable access to opportunities and fostering an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem that enables every citizen to realize their full potential.
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