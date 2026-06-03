ETV Bharat / bharat

Capital Funds, ASIIM Key Tools In Realising Vision Of Social, Economic Empowerment: Virendra Kumar

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar (C) releases booklet entitled 'From Aspiration to Achievement: Success Stories of Entrepreneurs and Innovators' in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Capital Funds and Ambedkar Social Innovation and Incubation Mission (ASIIM) are important instruments in realising the vision of social and economic empowerment through enterprise development, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said on Wednesday.

Releasing a booklet entitled 'From Aspiration to Achievement: Success Stories of Entrepreneurs and Innovators', here, the Union Minister reaffirmed the Central government's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, innovation and self-reliance among members of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes.

The handbook released by Kumar, in presence of Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, highlights the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs who have emerged as role models through the support provided under the Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and the Ambedkar Social Innovation and ASIIM across the country.

It mentions several entrepreneurs and innovators who have successfully established and expanded their ventures across diverse sectors including manufacturing, technology, services, healthcare, agriculture and social enterprises. Their experiences demonstrate how timely support and access to resources can unlock entrepreneurial potential and generate sustainable livelihoods.

Mentioning about the booklet, he said the success stories featured in this booklet reflect the transformative impact of targeted financial and institutional support in creating opportunities for aspirational communities and enabling them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Kumar stated that these initiatives have helped promising entrepreneurs access capital, mentoring, incubation support and market linkages, thereby contributing to inclusive economic growth.

In his address, Athwale commended the determination and resilience of the beneficiaries ,whose achievements , he said serve as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs across the country.