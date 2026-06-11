ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Can’t Subject Children Routinely To Psychological Evaluation, Assess Parents’: SC In Child Custody Battles

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that judges, trained primarily in the application of legal principles, are not equipped to navigate the intense emotions that permeate custody disputes.

The top court said psychological or psychiatric evaluation of a child victim shall not be directed as a routine measure merely because issues of custody, visitation or parental access arise between litigating parents/relatives.

The apex court recommended that courts seek the assistance of experts and child psychologists to assess the mental health of both parents and children, calling such input an essential tool in shaping judicial orders.

The top court made this observation while issuing a slew of directions for courts dealing with cases involving psychological or psychiatric evaluation of minor children in proceedings arising out of custody, visitation or parental access disputes.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N K Singh said: "Since the courts are dealing with proceedings permeated with highly emotionally charged parents, it would be desirable to have the assistance of the experts/child psychologists/psychologists about the mental health of the child as well as the parents as an additional tool to fashion the judicial orders, for judges are ordinarily not skilled in dealing with emotions but trained essentially in application of legal principles."

The bench said the psychological growth and welfare of the child are closely intertwined with the psychological condition of the parents. “It would be desirable for the courts to call for psychological assessment reports of both the parents as it will aid in passing appropriate orders in respect of the welfare of the child, since the courts also exercises the jurisdiction of parens patriae over the child and thus has an onerous responsibility for the welfare of the child," said the bench, in a 65-page judgment.

The bench said the court must ensure that psychological assessment of the child is conducted from time to time, as the child grows, as the court may consider appropriate, if required in consultation with the concerned child psychologist, so as to assuage itself that the best interest and welfare of the child are being safeguarded.

The bench said in all proceedings, more particularly, involving a minor child alleged to be a victim under the POCSO Act, the paramount consideration shall always remain the welfare, emotional security, dignity and psychological well-being of the child.

The bench said psychological or psychiatric evaluation of a child victim shall not be directed as a matter of routine merely because issues of custody, visitation or parental access arise between litigating parents/relatives.

"Before directing any such evaluative process concerning the child, the court shall record specific reasons demonstrating the necessity of such evaluation, the purpose sought to be achieved, the relevance of the proposed exercise, and the reasons why less intrusive alternatives would not sufficiently subserve the interests of the child," said the bench.